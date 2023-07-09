Adams Jr., Lions bounce back to beat Als on Sunday

VANCOUVER — Vernon Adams Jr. never doubted he and his team would bounce back.

The Lions’ pivot led his offence to 28 points while having zero turnovers in the 35-19 win over the Montreal Alouettes at BC Place on Sunday.

The efficient performance came a week after turning the ball over six times against the Toronto Argonauts in BC’s first loss of the season.

Being a consistent quarterback requires a short memory though, which Adams displayed after seeing his second pass of the game being returned for a score. The touchdown would be called back by a penalty, but that never stopped BC’s pivot from being aggressive.

“No doubt,” said Adams about bouncing back. “I knew we were going to come back and do our thing.”

RELATED

» Depth Chart: MTL | BC

» Box Score: Als, Lions by the numbers

» Through the Lens: Alouettes at Lions

» Watch: BC takes the lead with a blocked field goal for a touchdown

» Lions play complete game at home to take down Als

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The quarterback completed 20 of 25 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown, adding 22 more on the ground and keeping Montreal’s pass rush at bay.

Adams did so by spreading the ball around, with five players topping 35 yards, led by Keon Hatcher with six catches for 68 yards and Jevon Cottoy with four catches for 55 yards and a score.

The veteran signal-caller knows that he has a strong group of receivers that will keep providing matchup advantages for a Lions offence that regained form after last week’s performance.

“All these guys are reliable. Cottoy is one of those guys that does it all for us. Having him available and just moving around with me, he’s a great target. I love having him out there for sure.”

Adams’ success came against a stingy Alouettes’ defence that had yet to allow more than 17 points in any game this season.

The Lions’ pivot also knows he has a defence behind him that he can rely on, which means there is always room for improvement in protecting the football and staying on the field.

“You got to move the ball and help the defence out,” said the veteran. “We had a few two-and-outs, I want to get away from that and give the defence some rest.”

The Lions now have a week to rest before the Saskatchewan Roughriders come to town in Week 7 on July 22.