Masoli to miss remainder of season w/ ruptured Achilles

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has ruptured his left Achilles tendon. The veteran pivot will require surgery and will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Masoli went down to the turf at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday on a non-contact injury in the second quarter and was on crutches the remainder of the night. The 34-year-old was playing in his first game, a year after he suffered a broken bone in his leg in a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

REDBLACKS’ general manager Shawn Burke will meet with media on Tuesday in Ottawa to comment on the situation.

Masoli made 6-10 passes for 37 yards on Saturday against his former team, the Tiger-Cats. He had one interception in his time on the field, after a tipped pass was snagged by Ticats’ defensive back Chris Edwards. Before signing with the REDBLACKS as a free agent in 2022, Masoli spent eight seasons with the Ticats. He was an East Division All-Star in 2018 and was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player that season.

Since signing with the REDBLACKS, injuries have limited Masoli to just five games with the club.

Masoli has made 1,293 of 1,945 career passes for 16,675 yards in his career, with 82 touchdowns to 54 interceptions. He’s rushed 263 times for 1,546 yards on the ground, with 19 touchdowns.

Dustin Crum filled in for Masoli on Saturday, while the REDBLACKS fell 21-13 to the Ticats. Crum made 14 of 21 passes for 149 yards with a pair of interceptions. He rushed six times for 91 yards and had a touchdown on the ground. The REDBLACKS’ quarterback injury situation is compounded by the loss of Tyrie Adams, who had assumed starting duties while Masoli was eased into the starting lineup in Week 5. Adams tore his ACL playing against the Edmonton Elks in Week 4.