Injury Reports July 11, 2023

Bombers, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Janarion Grant misses Tuesday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at TD Place.

In Ottawa, defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) and linebacker Tyron Vrede (bicep) were among those who did not participate in the first practice of the week. Receiver Justin Hardy (back) was limited.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli did not participate on Tuesday after it was announced on Monday he’d miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

In Winnipeg, defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was listed as limited while returner/receiver Janarion Grant (ankle) did not participate on Tuesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jeremiah Masoli QB Achilles DNP
Dontae Bull OL Leg Full
Sherrod Baltimore DB Knee Full
Devonte Williams RB Healthy Scratch Full
Cariel Brooks DB Foot DNP
Chizi Umunakwe LB Shoulder Full
Justin Hardy WR Back Limited
Zack Pelehos OL Illness DNP
Siaosi Mariner WR Non-football related DNP
Tyron Vrede LB Bicep DNP
Justin Howell DB Hamstring DNP

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dru Brown QB Not Injury Related DNP
Konner Burtenshaw FB Hand Full
Janarion Grant WR Ankle DNP
Carlton Agudosi WR Not Injury Related Full
Jamal Parker DB Ankle Limited
Redha Kramdi DB Hip DNP
Winston Rose DB Foot Full
Kyrie Wilson LB Achilles Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited

 

