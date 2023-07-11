Bombers, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Janarion Grant misses Tuesday

- News
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at TD Place.
In Ottawa, defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) and linebacker Tyron Vrede (bicep) were among those who did not participate in the first practice of the week. Receiver Justin Hardy (back) was limited.
Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli did not participate on Tuesday after it was announced on Monday he’d miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.
In Winnipeg, defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was listed as limited while returner/receiver Janarion Grant (ankle) did not participate on Tuesday.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Jeremiah Masoli
|QB
|Achilles
|DNP
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Leg
|Full
|Sherrod Baltimore
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Devonte Williams
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Cariel Brooks
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|Chizi Umunakwe
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Justin Hardy
|WR
|Back
|Limited
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|Siaosi Mariner
|WR
|Non-football related
|DNP
|Tyron Vrede
|LB
|Bicep
|DNP
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Konner Burtenshaw
|FB
|Hand
|Full
|Janarion Grant
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Carlton Agudosi
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Jamal Parker
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Redha Kramdi
|DB
|Hip
|DNP
|Winston Rose
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|Kyrie Wilson
|LB
|Achilles
|Full
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Hip
|Limited