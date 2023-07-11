Bombers, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Janarion Grant misses Tuesday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at TD Place.

In Ottawa, defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) and linebacker Tyron Vrede (bicep) were among those who did not participate in the first practice of the week. Receiver Justin Hardy (back) was limited.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli did not participate on Tuesday after it was announced on Monday he’d miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

In Winnipeg, defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was listed as limited while returner/receiver Janarion Grant (ankle) did not participate on Tuesday.