Player Grades Powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 5?

TORONTO — Week 5 is in the books and there are plenty of Player Grades to hand out courtesy of PFF.
Nic Marshall was the highest-graded defensive back in Week 5 with a 82.6 coverage grade after his five-tackle, one interception performance against the Elks.
Three of Marshall’s teammates also topped their respective position groups as quarterback Trevor Harris earned a 89.1 passing grade, Mitchell Picton topped all pass-catchers with a 74.3 receiving grade and Larry Dean was the best linebacker against the run with a 90.8 run defence grade.
Harris went 19 of 29 for 292 yards, a touchdown and an interception while Picton hauled in a team-high 79 yards and a touchdown, catching all four passes thrown his way, and Dean had nine tackles and a knockdown.
Who else made the top 10 in each position group?
CFL Honour Roll, Week 5: Harris, Jeffcoat, Riders O-line make the grade
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Trevor Harris (SSK)
|10.0
|3
|65.5%
|2
|89.1
|2
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|8.3
|2
|71.4%
|0
|73.0
|3
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|7.2
|2
|61.5%
|1
|66.6
|4
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|11.2
|2
|80.8%
|1
|65.8
|5
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|4.9
|0
|56.0%
|1
|65.4
|6
|Jeremiah Masoli (OTT)
|3.7
|0
|60.0%
|1
|62.3
|7
|Matthew Shiltz (HAM)
|9.0
|0
|73.1%
|1
|57.5
|8
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|7.1
|0
|66.7%
|2
|55.8
|9
|Taylor Cornelius (EDM)
|7.8
|1
|58.6%
|3
|43.5
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Mitchell Picton (SSK)
|4
|76
|13
|3
|74.3
|2
|Keon Hatcher (BC)
|6
|68
|12
|2
|71.5
|3
|Reggie Begelton (CGY)
|4
|51
|29
|1
|70.9
|4
|Steven Dunbar Jr. (EDM)
|3
|49
|17
|2
|70.7
|5
|Jevon Cottoy (BC)
|4
|55
|13
|1
|70.1
|6
|Tevin Jones (SSK)
|4
|60
|14
|2
|66.4
|7
|Samuel Emilus (SSK)
|3
|63
|9
|3
|66.1
|8
|Rasheed Bailey (WPG)
|4
|40
|36
|1
|66.0
|9
|Dalton Schoen (WPG)
|3
|40
|22
|2
|65.7
|10
|Austin Mack (MTL)
|8
|72
|45
|1
|65.5
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|3
|2
|3
|87.3
|2
|James Butler (HAM)
|7
|1
|3
|76.5
|3
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|2
|1
|5
|75.6
|4
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|3
|1
|1
|72.3
|5
|Shannon Brooks (EDM)
|1
|0
|0
|71.8
|6
|Shaun Shivers (BC)
|1
|2
|4
|70.5
|7
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|2
|0
|2
|68.8
|8
|Jackson Bennett (OTT)
|0
|0
|1
|64.0
|9
|De’Montre Tuggle (OTT)
|2
|0
|0
|62.2
|10
|William Stanback (MTL)
|0
|0
|0
|54.6
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Brandon Revenberg (HAM)
|30
|0
|0.0%
|84.6
|2
|Kent Perkins (BC)
|30
|0
|0.0%
|83.7
|3
|Zach Williams (CGY)
|32
|1
|3.1%
|82.0
|4
|Logan Ferland (SSK)
|34
|1
|2.9%
|79.3
|5
|Justin Lawrence (MTL)
|52
|1
|1.9%
|78.9
|6
|Jarell Broxton (BC)
|30
|1
|3.3%
|78.1
|7
|Chris Kolankowski (WPG)
|31
|1
|3.2%
|77.9
|8
|Landon Rice (MTL)
|52
|1
|1.9%
|76.9
|9
|Stanley Bryant (WPG)
|31
|1
|3.2%
|76.6
|10
|Kristian Matte (MTL)
|52
|2
|3.9%
|70.6
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Jackson Jeffcoat (WPG)
|1
|7
|4
|85.1
|2
|Jake Ceresna (EDM)
|0
|7
|4
|80.8
|3
|Micah Johnson (SSK)
|0
|5
|3
|79.9
|4
|Malik Carney (HAM)
|1
|2
|0
|78.0
|5
|A.C. Leonard (EDM)
|2
|3
|1
|74.4
|6
|Willie Jefferson (WPG)
|1
|4
|2
|73.5
|7
|Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT)
|1
|4
|2
|71.9
|8
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|0
|2
|1
|69.5
|9
|Bryce Carter (OTT)
|1
|4
|2
|69.1
|10
|Ja’Gared Davis (HAM)
|0
|3
|3
|67.8
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Nic Marshall (SSK)
|5
|2
|1
|82.6
|2
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)
|3
|2
|0
|82.5
|3
|Brandin Dandridge (OTT)
|3
|3
|0
|75.5
|4
|Dionté Ruffin (MTL)
|4
|3
|0
|74.9
|5
|Richard Leonard (HAM)
|4
|2
|1
|74.3
|6
|Damon Webb (OTT)
|3
|2
|0
|72.7
|7
|Mark McLaurin (EDM)
|2
|2
|0
|72.5
|8
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper (BC)
|6
|5
|0
|72.2
|9
|Hakeem Bailey (OTT)
|2
|1
|0
|71.8
|10
|Deontai Williams (SSK)
|0
|0
|0
|70.2
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|26
|3
|90.8
|2
|Adam Konar (EDM)
|19
|2
|81.2
|3
|Tyron Vrede (OTT)
|21
|2
|79.1
|4
|Derrick Moncrief (SSK)
|19
|2
|72.4
|5
|Nyles Morgan (EDM)
|19
|0
|72.2
|6
|Micah Awe (CGY)
|26
|3
|70.9
|7
|Micah Teitz (SSK)
|23
|0
|69.4
|8
|Adam Auclair (OTT)
|11
|0
|67.4
|9
|Kobe Williams (CGY)
|27
|0
|66.4
|10
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|19
|1
|64.9
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)