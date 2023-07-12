Follow CFL

PFF July 12, 2023

Player Grades Powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 5?

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 5 is in the books and there are plenty of Player Grades to hand out courtesy of PFF.

Nic Marshall was the highest-graded defensive back in Week 5 with a 82.6 coverage grade after his five-tackle, one interception performance against the Elks.

Three of Marshall’s teammates also topped their respective position groups as quarterback Trevor Harris earned a 89.1 passing grade, Mitchell Picton topped all pass-catchers with a 74.3 receiving grade and Larry Dean was the best linebacker against the run with a 90.8 run defence grade.

Harris went 19 of 29 for 292 yards, a touchdown and an interception while Picton hauled in a team-high 79 yards and a touchdown, catching all four passes thrown his way, and Dean had nine tackles and a knockdown.

Who else made the top 10 in each position group?

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

Rank Name (Team) Passing Yards Per Attempt Big Time Throws* Completion Percentage Turnover Worthy Plays** PFF Passing Grade
1 Trevor Harris (SSK) 10.0 3 65.5% 2 89.1
2 Zach Collaros (WPG) 8.3 2 71.4% 0 73.0
3 Cody Fajardo (MTL) 7.2 2 61.5% 1 66.6
4 Vernon Adams Jr. (BC) 11.2 2 80.8% 1 65.8
5 Jake Maier (CGY) 4.9 0 56.0% 1 65.4
6 Jeremiah Masoli (OTT) 3.7 0 60.0% 1 62.3
7 Matthew Shiltz (HAM) 9.0 0 73.1% 1 57.5
8 Dustin Crum (OTT) 7.1 0 66.7% 2 55.8
9 Taylor Cornelius (EDM) 7.8 1 58.6% 3 43.5

*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER

(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade
1 Mitchell Picton (SSK) 4 76 13 3 74.3
2 Keon Hatcher (BC) 6 68 12 2 71.5
3 Reggie Begelton (CGY) 4 51 29 1 70.9
4 Steven Dunbar Jr. (EDM) 3 49 17 2 70.7
5 Jevon Cottoy (BC) 4 55 13 1 70.1
6 Tevin Jones (SSK) 4 60 14 2 66.4
7 Samuel Emilus (SSK) 3 63 9 3 66.1
8 Rasheed Bailey (WPG) 4 40 36 1 66.0
9 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 3 40 22 2 65.7
10 Austin Mack (MTL) 8 72 45 1 65.5

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade
1 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 3 2 3 87.3
2 James Butler (HAM) 7 1 3 76.5
3 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 2 1 5 75.6
4 Kevin Brown (EDM) 3 1 1 72.3
5 Shannon Brooks (EDM) 1 0 0 71.8
6 Shaun Shivers (BC) 1 2 4 70.5
7 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 2 0 2 68.8
8 Jackson Bennett (OTT) 0 0 1 64.0
9 De’Montre Tuggle (OTT) 2 0 0 62.2
10 William Stanback (MTL) 0 0 0 54.6

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Pass Blocking Snaps QB Pressured Allowed* Pressure Percentage Allowed** PFF Pass Blocking Grade
1 Brandon Revenberg (HAM) 30 0 0.0% 84.6
2 Kent Perkins (BC) 30 0 0.0% 83.7
3 Zach Williams (CGY) 32 1 3.1% 82.0
4 Logan Ferland (SSK) 34 1 2.9% 79.3
5 Justin Lawrence (MTL) 52 1 1.9% 78.9
6 Jarell Broxton (BC) 30 1 3.3% 78.1
7 Chris Kolankowski (WPG) 31 1 3.2% 77.9
8 Landon Rice (MTL) 52 1 1.9% 76.9
9 Stanley Bryant (WPG) 31 1 3.2% 76.6
10 Kristian Matte (MTL) 52 2 3.9% 70.6

*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Sacks Total Pressures Generated* Hurries** PFF Pass Rush Grade
1 Jackson Jeffcoat (WPG) 1 7 4 85.1
2 Jake Ceresna (EDM) 0 7 4 80.8
3 Micah Johnson (SSK) 0 5 3 79.9
4 Malik Carney (HAM) 1 2 0 78.0
5 A.C. Leonard (EDM) 2 3 1 74.4
6 Willie Jefferson (WPG) 1 4 2 73.5
7 Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT) 1 4 2 71.9
8 Casey Sayles (HAM) 0 2 1 69.5
9 Bryce Carter (OTT) 1 4 2 69.1
10 Ja’Gared Davis (HAM) 0 3 3 67.8

*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Targeted In Coverage Receptions Allowed Interceptions PFF Coverage Grade
1 Nic Marshall (SSK) 5 2 1 82.6
2 Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL) 3 2 0 82.5
3 Brandin Dandridge (OTT) 3 3 0 75.5
4 Dionté Ruffin (MTL) 4 3 0 74.9
5 Richard Leonard (HAM) 4 2 1 74.3
6 Damon Webb (OTT) 3 2 0 72.7
7 Mark McLaurin (EDM) 2 2 0 72.5
8 Jalon Edwards-Cooper (BC) 6 5 0 72.2
9 Hakeem Bailey (OTT) 2 1 0 71.8
10 Deontai Williams (SSK) 0 0 0 70.2

LINEBACKER

(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Run Defence Snaps Stops* PFF Run Defence Grade
1 Larry Dean (SSK) 26 3 90.8
2 Adam Konar (EDM) 19 2 81.2
3 Tyron Vrede (OTT) 21 2 79.1
4 Derrick Moncrief (SSK) 19 2 72.4
5 Nyles Morgan (EDM) 19 0 72.2
6 Micah Awe (CGY) 26 3 70.9
7 Micah Teitz (SSK) 23 0 69.4
8 Adam Auclair (OTT) 11 0 67.4
9 Kobe Williams (CGY) 27 0 66.4
10 Tyrice Beverette (MTL) 19 1 64.9

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)

