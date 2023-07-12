Player Grades Powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 5?

TORONTO — Week 5 is in the books and there are plenty of Player Grades to hand out courtesy of PFF.

Nic Marshall was the highest-graded defensive back in Week 5 with a 82.6 coverage grade after his five-tackle, one interception performance against the Elks.

Three of Marshall’s teammates also topped their respective position groups as quarterback Trevor Harris earned a 89.1 passing grade, Mitchell Picton topped all pass-catchers with a 74.3 receiving grade and Larry Dean was the best linebacker against the run with a 90.8 run defence grade.

Harris went 19 of 29 for 292 yards, a touchdown and an interception while Picton hauled in a team-high 79 yards and a touchdown, catching all four passes thrown his way, and Dean had nine tackles and a knockdown.

Who else made the top 10 in each position group?

RELATED

» CFL Honour Roll, Week 5: Harris, Jeffcoat, Riders O-line make the grade

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)