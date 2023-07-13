From the Editor’s Desk: Hello, Week 6!

Week 5 was the week of the rouge.

There were more rouges in one week than I can remember ever seeing in my time covering the league and as a fan of the uniqueness of the CFL, I loved it.

The game-winning rouge in the Edmonton/Saskatchewan game was a little bitter sweet for me, however. The Canadian football fan in me was really happy a contest was won by a rouge because it’s *so* CFL, but I really did feel for CJ Sims on the play.

We’ll see how many rouges are on the horizon in Week 6.

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Matthew Shiltz ($9,700) CAPTAIN

RB – Dedrick Mills ($12,400)

RB – AJ Ouellette ($12,400)

WR – Austin Mack ($9,800)

WR – Reggie Begelton ($13,700)

Flex – Dejon Brissett ($5,500)

Defence – Hamilton Tiger-Cats ($6,100)

This week I’m taking Matthew Shiltz as my quarterback. Not only did his price tag entice me, but the Elks have given up a league-high 385.2 yards per game. Plus, they’ve given up 22.6 offensive points per outing (second in the CFL). I’m hoping Shiltz can take advantage.

Dedrick Mills and AJ Ouellette are my running backs this week. Ouellette has scored four touchdowns in his last two outings and though Montreal isn’t giving up many TDs on the ground (they’ve just allowed two so far this year), I’m hoping that the Argos tailback can find the end zone on Friday night.

Despite going against a tough Toronto secondary, the connection between Cody Fajardo and Austin Mack should continue this week. He’s getting the bulk of the targets on his team, hauling in 23 of the 33 passes throw his way for a league-leading 388 yards. My other receiver is Reggie Begleton who I’m hoping has another performance like he did in Week 2 against Ottawa (eight catches for 141 yards and 22.1 FP).

At FLEX I’m going with Dejon Brissett. Toronto really likes to spread the ball around and use all of their receivers in the pass game. Every receiver has the talent to be the No. 1 target each week to explode for a big game and I think this week, it’s Brissett’s turn.

And finally, I’m going with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defence against the Elks.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Hamilton at Edmonton

Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET

Coming off their first victory of the season, I think Hamilton continues their winning ways, despite being on a short week. I thought about going Edmonton this week to snap their home losing streak (they have the pieces to do it!) but I’m still rolling with the Ticats to get a win on the road.

PICK: Hamilton

Toronto at Montreal

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Toronto Argonauts look really good this season and I think they’ll stay undefeated this weekend against the Alouettes. Their defence is playing exceptionally well and will cause a ton of problems for Cody Fajardo and co.

PICK: Toronto

Winnipeg at Ottawa

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

I’m still not picking against Winnipeg. That is all.

PICK: Winnipeg

Calgary at Saskatchewan

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

I’m hoping for another thrilling matchup between these two teams (the OT game in Week 3 was awesome) and I think the Riders make it 2-0 against the Stamps to start the year. Both are sitting in similar spots in a handful statistical categories, but I like the Riders defence and Trevor Harris a bit more in this matchup.

PICK: Saskatchewan