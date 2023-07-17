Bombers announce Kenny Lawler’s return; will suit up for Week 7

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday that wide receiver Kenny Lawler is returning to the team and is now eligible to play.

Lawler will return to practice with the team on Tuesday, July 18 and will return to game action against the Edmonton Elks on Thursday, July 20 at IG Field.

The 29-year-old rejoined the Bombers in free agency after spending the 2022 season with the Edmonton Elks. Lawler was a part of the Bombers’ 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup-winning squads. A two-time West Division All-Star and a one-time CFL All-Star, Lawler has 165 catches for 2,545 yards and 15 touchdowns through three CFL seasons.