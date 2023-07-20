From the Editor’s Desk: I’m ready for Week 7!

Week 6 was WILD.

Seriously, when was the last time that we saw an entire weekend of football that was that entertaining? I can’t think of one over the time that I’ve been covering the league.

I don’t know which game was my favourite. Hamilton and Edmonton had the Dustin Nielson call of the century (if you know, you know). Montreal and Toronto was a wild shootout that had hurdles, highlight-worthy catches and some pretty great QB play on both sides. Saskatchewan and Calgary was a crazy finish with a Tevin Jones touchdown that I thought was surely going to be an interception and a walk-off, game-winning field goal from Mr. Clutch himself, Rene Paredes.

But I think the best game of them all was Winnipeg and Ottawa.

Ottawa was trailing 25-9 with about four minutes left and although we always say no lead is safe in the CFL, I pretty much thought this lead was safe. Enter: Brandin Dandridge. That pick-six turned the tide for the home team before Dustin Crum did the rest.

The final drive. The OT game-winning run. Beating the top dogs. It was like a movie.

Shoutout to Nate Behar in the final few minutes of that game as well. The receiver hauled in the two-point convert after the Dandridge touchdown and on the game-tying drive, he hauled in four massive catches before securing his second two-point convert of the night to send things to overtime. Clutch.

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Zach Collaros ($15,000)

RB – AJ Ouellette ($12,400)

RB – Shaun Shivers ($5,000)

WR – Keon Hatcher ($11,800)

WR – Kenny Lawler ($10,000)

Flex – Cam Phillips ($6,400)

Defence – Toronto Argonauts ($9,000)

I have taken a few risks at quarterback this season to save a little money to spend elsewhere but it hasn’t really paid off for me yet. Because of that, I’m taking Zach Collaros against the Elks and setting him as my captain as well.

I’ve taken Ouellette almost every week so far this season and he’s been consistently getting me points. And now he’s going against a Hamilton defence that has given up 116.4 yards per game on the ground? Yes, please, I’ll take AJ for sure. The reports out there are that Shivers should be starting at running back this weekend for the Lions, and while I’ll be keeping an eye out for the depth charts just to make sure, at 5k, he’s a solid RB2 this week.

I’m rolling with Keon Hatcher and Kenny Lawler for my receiver positions. I think Lawler returns in a big way this week. My FLEX is Argos receiver Cam Phillips.

And finally, Toronto’s defence against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are rolling with their third-string QB, sounds like a good pick to me.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Edmonton at Winnipeg

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Though anything can happen in the CFL (hi, Ottawa beating Winnipeg last week), I’m still not picking against Winnipeg.

PICK: Winnipeg

Toronto at Hamilton

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The undefeated Argos are heading to Hamilton and I think they stay that way after Friday night. You could argue that Toronto’s defence is the best in the league and they have the league’s best ground game as well. Top that with the play of Chad Kelly at quarterback and you have the recipe for a win.

PICK: Toronto

Saskatchewan at BC

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

With Mason Fine in for an injured Trevor Harris, I worry about the pass rush of the Lions, and more specifically Mathieu Betts, being too much for him to find time to throw to his receivers. Mario Alford‘s big week last week was most of the Riders offence and unless he can do that again, I think the Lions take this one.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Calgary

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Coming off a big win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, I think Ottawa rolls into Calgary feeling confident. Ottawa’s defence has been good this season and if Dustin Crum can use his arm as much as he likes to use his legs (Calgary will no doubt try to contain him after watching film), they’ll be able to beat the Stamps.

PICK: Ottawa