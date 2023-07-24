Elks release American WR Maurice Ffrench

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks are making moves ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the BC Lions.

Double E announced on Monday they have released American wide receiver Maurice Ffrench.

Ffrench, who signed with the Elks last November, appeared in four games with the Green and Gold this season. The University of Pittsburgh product ranked fourth on the team in receptions with 15 and had 190 receiving yards. Ffrench scored a touchdown in Week 4 against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 25-year-old last appeared in the Elks loss to the Bombers on Thursday in Week 7, catching two of three targets for 16 yards.

With Ffrench’s departure, Edmonton will continue to rely on a wide receiver group that features talented names like Dillon Mitchell, Kyran Moore and Steven Dunbar Jr., alongside veteran Eugene Lewis who was placed on the six-game injured list in June.

The Elks also announced on Monday they have released American linebacker Tobi Anthigha.

In his second season with the Green and Gold, Antigha appeared in one game, recording three defensive tackles and one special teams tackle against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 3. The 29-year-old veteran of six CFL seasons played 12 games for Edmonton in 2022, when he recorded 18 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, when Edmonton hosts the BC Lions in CFL Week 8 action at Commonwealth Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET.