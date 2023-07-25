Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 8 picks

TORONTO — We head into Week 8 with a brief pause to shout out two perfect finishes in our Week 7 picks.

Both Jamie Nye and Kristina Costabile ran the table in Week 7, taking Winnipeg, Toronto, BC and Ottawa. The REDBLACKS came through in a nail biter and made some unique history along the way.

With their OT win on Sunday over the Stampeders, the REDBLACKS became the first team in CFL history to win back-to-back overtime games. You may have realized you were seeing something special as Dustin Crum has run up and down the field the last two weeks, leading his team as their fourth option at quarterback to these two highly dramatic wins; now you know.

When it comes to Week 8, the majority of pick makers, both CFL.ca’s writers and fans playing CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch, think that Crum and the REDBLACKS can keep the magic going another week, as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats come to TD Place on Friday night.

That of course, takes us into Touchdown Atlantic. There’s even more alignment here with pick makers’ thoughts that the Toronto Argonauts’ undefeated streak will live on another week with win No. 6 coming at a neutral site, as St. Mary’s University in Halifax houses this year’s edition of the game.

Let’s have a look at how everyone thinks the rest of Week 8 will shake out.

HAM at OTT

The Ticats got some encouraging news on Monday, when Bo Levi Mitchell took part in practice, albeit as a limited participant. It may be too soon to say whether or not he’d be ready/able to go on Friday, but getting the guy they signed as their No. 1 QB back in the lineup should improve their fortunes in the East. For now, those making picks see a hot REDBLACKS team that’s brimming with confidence as their favourite.

PICK

Writers: 83% Ottawa

Fans: 81% Ottawa

SSK at TOR

The Riders and Argos make the trek to Halifax, N.S. this week for Touchdown Atlantic. Having met last year in Wolfville, N.S., the two teams mostly know what to expect in terms of the additional travel and the jolt to their routines. This time around, it’s the 5-0 Argos that are favourites, with Mason Fine thrust into the starting role after Trevor Harris‘ Week 6 knee injury. The Riders played the top team in the West well last week, but fell short. The pick makers are anticipating a similar outcome in the maritimes on Saturday.

PICK

Writers: 100% Toronto

Fans: 84% Toronto

BC at EDM

The Lions and Elks give us just our second double-header of the season on Saturday night from Edmonton, with the vast majority of pick makers in a believe-it-when-we-see-it mindset when it comes to the Elks picking up their first win of the season, let alone snapping their at-home losing streak. While we wait for official word on who will start for the Lions at QB — Dane Evans played the bulk of the game after Vernon Adams Jr. was injured — it’s not enough to sway many toward the Green and Gold side.

PICK

Writers: 100% BC

Fans: 93% BC

CGY at MTL

This game has picked up some juice, thanks to the rise of the REDBLACKS in the East and the Stamps’ own struggles through the first third of the season. The Als come out of a bye week very rested and host a Stamps team that despite all of the fantastic finish games they’ve been a part of, hold a somewhat surprising 2-4 record. They need wins to stay in the mix in the West, while the Als are coming off an impressive showing in a los to the Argos. The REDBLACKS’ win over the Stamps on Sunday vaulted them past the Als and into second in the East. It’s still early in the season but there’s already something at stake here.

PICK

Writers: 66% Calgary

Fans: 51% Calgary