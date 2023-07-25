Riders sign American DB Trumaine Washington

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Trumaine Washington, the team announced on Tuesday.

Washington (five-foot-nine, 185 pounds) is a five-year CFL veteran, suiting up for 51 career games with the Toronto Argonauts (2018-2019), the Edmonton Elks (2020-2021), and the Calgary Stampeders (2022). The Florida native also attended 2022 training camp with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Over his career, the 28-year-old recorded 153 defensive tackles, 12 interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and 13 pass knockdowns. In 2021, Washington finished as the CFL interceptions leader with five picks in 14 games.

Washington spent four collegiate seasons (2014-2017) at the University of Louisville. In 45 games, the former Cardinal logged 141 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 interceptions, 22 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Saskatchewan also announced on Tuesday they have released American running back Rodney Smith.

The Riders travel to Halifax on Saturday, July 29, to face the Toronto Argonauts for the 2023 Touchdown Atlantic game.