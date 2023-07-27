Mitchell back in starting lineup for Ticats on Friday

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will get an experience boost at the quarterback position when they travel to Ottawa to face the REDBLACKS.

Veteran pivot Bo Levi Mitchell has been activated from the six-game injured list and will start on Friday for the Ticats, the team announced via depth chart on Thursday.

Mitchell has been out of the lineup since sustaining a lower body injury in the Tiger-Cats’ game against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2. Quarterback Matthew Shiltz started for Hamilton in his absence, but suffered an injury of his own in Week 6 against the Edmonton Elks and was also placed on the six-game injured list.

Rookie Taylor Powell got his first CFL start in Week 7 in the home loss to the Argos.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: HAM | OTT

» Buy Tickets: Ticats at REDBLACKS

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Mitchell started two games for Hamilton this season after being traded in the off-season from the Calgary Stampeders for a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft and future considerations. The veteran completed 33-of-57 passes for 358 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions so far in 2023.

The Tiger-Cats are 2-4 on the season but have won two of their last three games as they enter the week with a shot to jump to second place in the East Division with a win against the REDBLACKS.

Hamilton and Ottawa square off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Place Stadium to open Week 8.