Ticats defence steps up in crucial win over REDBLACKS

OTTAWA – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defence stepped up big when the team needed them most.

Heading out on the road against an Ottawa REDBLACKS team that had just won back-to-back overtime games and had momentum on their side, the Ticats had a big challenge on the road back to .500.

Stopping Dustin Crum both through the air and on the ground was a daunting task, but the Ticats defence welcomed it with open arms.

Casey Sayles knocked down a pass attempt from Dustin Crum with 13 seconds left to play sealing the win for the Ticats, making a statement even after a less than ideal offensive performance.

“I knew it was going to be a quick pass, probably going to be near that same play from Behar that happened,” Sayles told TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde after the win.

“Just got my hands up and made a play.”

After two games where Crum played hero including a win that stunned the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton’s defence kept him from scoring on the ground or through the air, and got to Crum for a sack seven different times in the win.

In a game where Hamilton’s offence struggled, and despite Bo Levi Mitchell’s two touchdowns he threw five interceptions and left the game injured, the defence rallied around him to stop Crum ensure the Ticats secured the win.

“That was the game plan, just kind of cage him in and he definitely got out a few times for sure, he’s definitely speedy, he knows how to play the game and that’s why he’s had two overtime wins the last two weeks,: said Sayles.

“Just keeping him in, stick to the game plan and it kind of worked out for us.”