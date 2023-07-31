Elks promote Jarious Jackson to offensive coordinator

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced changes to their coaching staff on Monday, as they promoted Jarious Jackson to the role of offensive coordinator.

A Grey Cup champion coach with Edmonton during the team’s 2015 CFL championship run, Jackson has been the Elks’ pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach since the start of the 2022 season. The Tupelo, MS native takes over offensive game planning and play calling duties effective immediately, while retaining his duties as quarterbacks coach.

Stephen McAdoo, who served as assistant coach and offensive coordinator since the start of the 2022 season, will remain on staff in an advisory role.

RELATED

» Lions get second shutout win over Elks this season

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The promotion marks the third time in Jackson’s career that he will handle offensive coordinator and quarterback coaching duties, after holding both roles with the Toronto Argonauts (2021) and B.C. Lions (2018-19).

“It’s never easy to make a significant change to your coaching staff during the season, but our results haven’t been up to our standards. Jarious has proven in his career that he’s up to the task of leading an offence to success, and I expect that to be the case given his abilities and familiarity with our team,” said Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones.

“We’ve got 10 games to make significant strides as a team this season, and Jarious is going to be a key part of that process.”

During his playing career, Jackson was a three-time Grey Cup champion quarterback, winning with BC in 2006 and 2011, before earning another title with Toronto in 2012.

Jackson began his coaching career as the Lions quarterbacks coach in 2013, before serving on Jones’ staffs in Edmonton (2014-2015) and Saskatchewan (2016-2017).

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of being an offensive coordinator again in the CFL,” said Jackson. “It’s a privilege to coach in this league and with this club, so the importance of this role isn’t lost on me.

“We have a lot of work to do to improve our offensive output and meet the high expectations we have as a group. That work begins now, as we’ll make the most of the bye week and get prepared for a tough Winnipeg team on August 10.”