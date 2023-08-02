Argos release WR Markeith Ambles

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have released wide receiver Markeith Ambles, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ambles, 31, set career highs across the board in 2022 while helping the Argos win the Grey Cup in his first season with Toronto, catching 72 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were good for second, third and tied for first respectively, on the team in 2022.

RELATED

» Checking Down: News and notes from Week 9

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Argos announced today the release of American WR Markeith Ambles. — Toronto Argonauts Media Relations (@ArgonautsMR) August 2, 2023

The Georgia native spent his previous three CFL seasons (2018-2021) with Calgary, where he hauled in 117 passes for a shade under 1,400 yards and seven majors, while helping the Stampeders win the Grey Cup in 2018.

Ambles didn’t take the field for the Argos this season with an ankle injury but recently returned to practice in Toronto before being released.

The Argos have had great production from their wide receiver group that features names like DaVaris Daniels and Damonte Coxie who are first and second in yards per catch entering Week 9. The team has also seen the rise of National receiver David Ungerer III, who has tallied three touchdowns and 174 yards so far in 2023.

Rounding up the unit are veterans Cam Phillips, Dejon Brissett and Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who all have 200 yards or more in the season for a passing offence that likes to spread the ball around.

The Argonauts will put their 6-0 record on the line on Friday, Aug. 4, as they travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium.