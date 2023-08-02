Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports August 2, 2023

REDBLACKS, Riders Injury Reports: Walker limited, Addison sits out Wed.

Riderville.com

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS were without wide receiver Bralon Addison (non-football related), after the club announced this week that he has been removed from their six-game injured list. The team was also without defensive back Brandin Dandridge (foot).

Illnesses kept offensive lineman Dontae Bull, defensive back Douglas Coleman and defensive lineman Thomas Schaffer off of the field on Wednesday as well.

In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders started their second week in a row with some receivers re-joining them after weeks of being injured. Derel Walker (knee), Kian Schaefer-Baker (hip) and Juwan Brescacin (shoulder) were all limited. Brayden Lenius (foot) and Mitch Picton (head) both sat out on Wednesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Chizi Umunakwe LB Shoulder Limited
Bralon Addison WR Non-football related DNP
Tevaun Smith WR Hamstring Full
CJ Lewis WR Achilles DNP
Dontae Bull OL Illness DNP
Damon Webb DB Shoulder DNP
Douglas Coleman DB Illness DNP
Thomas Schaffer DL Illness DNP
Brandin Dandridge DB Foot DNP
Nate Behar WR Achilles Limited
Lucas Cormier DB Healthy Scratch Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE THU FRI Game Status
Matt Dean LB Foot Full
Rodney Clemons DB Ankle DNP
Jaxon Ford DB Ankle Limited
Zack Fry OL Low Back DNP
Brayden Lenius WR Foot DNP
Mitch Picton WR Head DNP
Brandon Council OL Knee DNP
Kian Shaefer-Baker WR Hip Limited
Derel Walker WR Knee Limited
Juwan Brescacin WR Shoulder Limited
Nick Dheily DL Head Full
Lukas Ruoss LB Hip Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!