REDBLACKS, Riders Injury Reports: Walker limited, Addison sits out Wed.

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS were without wide receiver Bralon Addison (non-football related), after the club announced this week that he has been removed from their six-game injured list. The team was also without defensive back Brandin Dandridge (foot).

Illnesses kept offensive lineman Dontae Bull, defensive back Douglas Coleman and defensive lineman Thomas Schaffer off of the field on Wednesday as well.

In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders started their second week in a row with some receivers re-joining them after weeks of being injured. Derel Walker (knee), Kian Schaefer-Baker (hip) and Juwan Brescacin (shoulder) were all limited. Brayden Lenius (foot) and Mitch Picton (head) both sat out on Wednesday.