Oliveira scores twice as Bombers dominate at home

WINNIPEG — It wasn’t about getting revenge for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but it sure did have that extra flavour to beat a previously red-hot BC Lions team 50-14 on Thursday.

Winnipeg knew it would be a challenge to win against the Lions at home after previously falling prey in Week 3, losing 30-6 at IG Field on June 22. After failing to score a single major in the first four quarters against the Lions, the Bombers came out firing on all cylinders to score two touchdowns in their first two drives on their way to six total scores.

Running back Brady Oliveira said his team was not focused on what happened six weeks ago but instead on playing a complete game against what has been a dominating Lions team in 2023.

“It does taste very sweet to get a victory against a very good opponent,” said Oliveira to TSN’s John Lu. “It’s hard to win in this league.”

BC’s defence had only allowed five touchdowns in 99 opponent possessions this season and had not allowed a single major in 44 straight drives heading into the game before allowing six total by Winnipeg.

Four of them came through the air as quarterback Zach Collaros connected deep with receivers Kenny Lawler, Dalton Schoen and Nic Demski, while backup Dru Brown also added a passing major of his own.

The other two came via ground with Oliveira.

“I appreciate my coaches and my teammates trusting me,” said the running back whose second score came one play after having a fumble returned for a score the other way. “It feels good, the offensive line did a great job allowing me to get to the second level and getting that done.”

The rusher entered the week leading the league in running yards and added 67 yards on nine carries to go along his two touchdowns. The veteran made sure to give credit to his offensive line after a dominating offensive performance by the Bombers blocking unit.

“Those guys were on fire all night. I’ve said it week in and week out, it’s the best offensive line in the CFL. Heavy-veteran group, they did an amazing job.”

Winnipeg amassed 576 yards of total offence on their way to 50 points, more than half what the Lions had allowed over seven games in 2023.

The Bombers will look to continue playing a full-team effort as they head to the road in Week 10 to face the Edmonton Elks on Thursday, Aug. 10.