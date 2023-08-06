Full-team effort pushes Roughriders back to .500

REGINA — The combined efforts of special teams and offence gave kicker Brett Lauther a chance to win the game as the Saskatchewan Roughriders took the field trailing by one late against the REDBLACKS.

The Roughriders saw Ottawa move ahead on a field goal with under two minutes to go but were able to retake a final 26-24 lead for the win. Returner Mario Alford gave his team good field position with a 37-yard return and Mason Fine and co. inched it closer for Lauther to kick the game-winning 54-yard field goal.

There was never a doubt for the kicker as he took the field needing to make a long attempt to move his team back to .500.

“I was just trying to get my shot,” said Lauther to TSN’s Brit Dort. “I went down to Mason (Fine) before and said: ‘just give me a chance and I got you guys’. Told the guys they were going to make one and we were going to make one back.”

Fine had one of his best performances for the Green and White, finishing 23 of 37 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown that included two crucial completions for 14 yards late in the fourth that moved the ball within Lauther’s range for the win.

The pivot displayed the same confidence as his kicker when talking about having a chance to win the game late.

“We know that we can do it,” said Fine. “Our whole teammates we all believed in each other, we knew we could do it and we all have faith in Brett (Lauther).”

Saskatchewan’s kicker made all four of his field goals in the winning effort that improved his team’s record to 4-4.

It was a combined effort by offence, special teams and defence that got the Roughriders the win on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. Fine made sure to highlight yet another excellent performance by the Green and White defensive unit.

“We knew our defence had our back all year and especially in this game. They made it tough on (REDBLACKS’ quarterback Dustin) Crum to get momentum. They really kept us in it.”

The Roughriders defence collapsed the pocket all evening and finished the game with six sacks, including three by defensive lineman Anthony Lanier. They kept the REDBLACKS to only 222 net yards of offence despite being on the field for a long time after losing the time-of-possession battle on a 33:45 to 26:15 ratio.

Ottawa had great field position all afternoon, but was not able to score a major on offence, having to settle for six field goal attempts by kicker Lewis Ward. The REDBLACKS lone major came on a fumble return by defensive back Douglas Coleman II.

Saskatchewan will try to ride this complete performance to retake a winning record on Friday, Aug. 11 as they travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes in Week 10.