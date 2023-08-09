REDBLACKS, Argos Injury Reports: Kelly takes part in Wednesday practice

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at BMO Field on Sunday.

In Toronto, quarterback Chad Kelly (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after leaving last week’s game against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter with an injury. Defensive back/linebacker Adarius Pickett (hip) and defensive lineman Jared Brinkman (foot) did not participate on Wednesday. Receiver DaVaris Daniels (knee) was limited.

In Ottawa, receiver Nate Behar (Achilles) was limited on Wednesday but receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was listed as a full participant. Offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais (ankle) was among those who did not participate.