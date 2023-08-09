REDBLACKS, Argos Injury Reports: Kelly takes part in Wednesday practice

Injury Reports August 9, 2023
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at BMO Field on Sunday.
In Toronto, quarterback Chad Kelly (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after leaving last week’s game against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter with an injury. Defensive back/linebacker Adarius Pickett (hip) and defensive lineman Jared Brinkman (foot) did not participate on Wednesday. Receiver DaVaris Daniels (knee) was limited.
In Ottawa, receiver Nate Behar (Achilles) was limited on Wednesday but receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was listed as a full participant. Offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais (ankle) was among those who did not participate.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Jared Brinkman
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Darius Ciraco
|OL
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Thomas Costigan
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Damonte Coxie
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|DaVaris Daniels
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Chad Kelly
|QB
|Ankle
|Full
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Adarius Pickett
|DB
|Hip
|DNP
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Jordan Williams
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Chizi Umunakwe
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Achilles
|Full
|CJ Lewis
|WR
|Achilles
|DNP
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Leg
|Full
|Damon Webb
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Nate Behar
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited
|Frankie Griffin
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|Deshawn Stevens
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|Drew Desjarlais
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Illness
|Full