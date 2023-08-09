Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports August 9, 2023

REDBLACKS, Argos Injury Reports: Kelly takes part in Wednesday practice

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at BMO Field on Sunday.

In Toronto, quarterback Chad Kelly (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after leaving last week’s game against the Calgary Stampeders in the second quarter with an injury. Defensive back/linebacker Adarius Pickett (hip) and defensive lineman Jared Brinkman (foot) did not participate on Wednesday. Receiver DaVaris Daniels (knee) was limited.

In Ottawa, receiver Nate Behar (Achilles) was limited on Wednesday but receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was listed as a full participant. Offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais (ankle) was among those who did not participate.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Jared Brinkman DL Foot DNP
Isiah Cage OL Healthy Scratch Full
Darius Ciraco OL Not Injury Related Full
Thomas Costigan DL Ankle Full
Damonte Coxie WR Ankle Full
DaVaris Daniels WR Knee Limited
Chad Kelly QB Ankle Full
Jamal Peters DB Healthy Scratch Full
Adarius Pickett DB Hip DNP
Trevon Tate OL Knee Limited
Jordan Williams LB Hamstring Full

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Chizi Umunakwe LB Knee Limited
Bralon Addison WR Achilles Full
CJ Lewis WR Achilles DNP
Dontae Bull OL Leg Full
Damon Webb DB Shoulder Full
Nate Behar WR Achilles Limited
Frankie Griffin LB Head DNP
Deshawn Stevens LB Head DNP
Drew Desjarlais OL Ankle DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Illness Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!