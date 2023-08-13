Riders trade P Vedvik to Ticats for QB Pipkin

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats has acquired Global punter Kaare Vedvik from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for American quarterback Antonio Pipkin, both teams announced on Sunday.

Vedvik, 29, suited up in 22 games for the Roughriders over three seasons (2021-2023) totalling 135 punts for 6,048 yards. The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Stavanger, Norway also suited up in one game in the National Football League with the New York Jets (2019) and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2018, ’19). He was originally selected by the Riders in the second round, 14th overall in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Vedvik played his collegiate football at Marshall University, where he suited up in 37 games, completing 10 of 16 field goal attempts (62.5 per cent) while adding 129 punts for 5,397 yards.

Pipkin (six-foot-three, 225 pounds) signed with the Tiger-Cats in July of 2023, dressing for two games. He joins the Green and White with five seasons of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks and B.C. Lions.

Pipkin most recently played in four games for the BC Lions in 2022, making 29 completions for 393 yards and two passing touchdowns with 43 carries for 137 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He has amassed a total 1,846 yards passing yards and six touchdowns, while adding 128 carries for 586 yards and 21 touchdowns over his CFL career. Prior to joining the CFL, Pipkin attending training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

Collegiately, the Indiana native played 44 games at Tiffin University, registering 10,941 passing yards and 88 touchdowns.

The Ticats open Week 10 on Thursday, Aug. 17, with a matchup against the Edmonton Elks in Hamilton. The Riders meanwhile play in the final game of the week on Sunday, Aug. 20, against the BC Lions in Regina.