Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 10

Hello, Argos, hello REDBLACKS. Tell me, how many coupons did it take for people to gain access to your three-hour Tilt-A-Whirl ride? You know the CNE doesn’t start ’til this weekend, right?

Here are the Week 10 takeaways.

RELATED

» Argos defeat REDBLACKS in back and forth battle

» Hatcher, Adams shine as BC stays undefeated at home

» Bombers erase 22-point deficit to defeat Elks

» Caleb Evans leads Als to win over Riders in first 2023 start

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

YOU CAN PUT HIS NAME RIGHT UP THERE WITH THE OTHERS NOW

It sounds kind of funny but in a game like that – the game the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts provided on Sunday night – a 79-yard punt return touchdown can get a little lost in the storylines.

Javon Leake’s third quarter beauty gave the Argos a bit of comfort in a wild back-and-forth game but it did something more; It furnished us with the revelation that Leake must no longer be considered an emerging return talent. He’s here, he’s wow, he’s what’s happening now. He’s elite.

With three punt return touchdowns on the year, Leake deserves to have his name mentioned when discussing the CFL’s most dangerous runner-backers. The list no longer stops at Mario Alford and Janarion Grant. Not long ago, you could’ve tossed in Chandler Worthy and Terry Williams too and even the injured DeVonte Dedmon might come to mind before Leake might have been mentioned as a threat. If he came to mind at all.

But Leake – and the Argos’ special teams dirty workers get some of the credit, of course – leads the CFL in punt return touchdowns and in yards, with 612.

The time has arrived for the question to be asked – as it has for so many others over the history of the game – and that question is: Do you really want to kick it to Javon Leake?

BONUS TAKEAWAY: Six targets, six catches. 180 yards. Three touchdowns. The latest Ron Swanson ‘Give Me All The Bacon And Eggs’ You Have Award goes to DaVaris Daniels.

THEY PROLLY SHOULD’NA CUT HIM IN THE FIRST PLACE

Defensive back Reggie Stubblefield has, apparently, not given up a completion in the two games he’s started for the Montreal Alouettes and he recorded four knockdowns against Saskatchewan on Friday night. A few weeks ago, he was at home, wondering what might be next after being released by the Alouettes at the end of training camp.

The Als must feel fortunate to have Stubblefield back as they negotiate some injuries in their defensive backfield.

“To be honest, I think it was a surprise to all of us that he got cut,” said first-year defensive back Kabion Ento, who himself started the season as a back-up but has filled in brilliantly since being pressed

into action. “He was a late cut for us,” said head coach Jason Maas of Stubblefield. “We were expecting him to make our team. Someone else beat him out.”

“He went home, wasn’t discouraged. We told him we’d call him back if we had a need. We did, and he’s been tremendous.”

Good thing for the Als that Stubblefield’s phone did not ring prior to Maas dialling him up.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: Maas would probably bristle at me calling Ento a back-up. “We call it ‘the hangar,’” the coach said of the team’s personnel reserves. We’ve got a lot of guys from that hangar who step on the field and play like a starter.”

THAT GUY? THAT GUY IS AN ABSOLUTE GEM

Speaking of ‘the hangar,’ man, oh man, is it ever a luxury to have Walter Fletcher as your “in case of emergency break glass” running back.

Along with his obvious talent, the Alouettes back-up has an incredible attitude. He could start in a lot of places, or at least be on the game day roster more often than he has been with Montreal this season.

With William Stanback out of the line-up on Friday night, Fletcher was pressed into action for only the second time this season and he was just terrific. The 26-year-old caught a screen pass during the first quarter and turned it into a 68-yard gain and while that was his only catch of the night, he rushed 17 times for 73 yards as well.

Is it tough, asked Alouettes reporter and social media manager, Joey Alfieri, to stay patient and ready?

“It’s not tough at all when you have this locker room behind you,” said Fletcher, post-game. “The coaches do a great job keeping me engaged, keeping me locked in. Telling me there’s a role for me on this team. And I believe that wholeheartedly.”

“The time away helps me get more familiar with the play book,” added Fletcher. “It’s worked out for me because now I can play fast.”

Team guy, that Walter Fletcher. Gotta believe Maas is now trying to figure out how to get him on the game day even when Stanback and Jeshrun Antwi are on it too.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: Alfieri’s post-game videos on Youtube, by the way, are among the best in the league. They’re casual, fun, and informative with lots of player interviews.

THE BATTLE HAS BEEN REJOINED. DOWN BELOW, SO HAS THE SKIRMISH

Were ya worried about the BC Lions? I guess you can stop now.

After they were vaporized in Winnipeg last week, I do suppose there could have been some cause for concern, especially with questions surrounding injured quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and his availability and effectiveness with what might’ve been feared to be a lingering knee problem.

But with a dominating performance against the visiting Calgary Stampeders, including a superb game from Adams (22-of-32 for 322 yards, four touchdown passes), the Lions stepped up to match the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for top spot in the West, each with a record of 7-2. And there seems not much doubt that they will be pressing each other all the way up to what looms as a monumental clash between the two of them on October 6, in Vancouver.

Meantime, you can worry about the Calgary Stampeders. If you need something to worry about, that is. Fresh off an impressive win over Toronto a week ago, I figured the Stamps were ready to ascend and might even be able to upset the Lions on Saturday night. Now? Now I don’t know what to make of them and wonder if they aren’t destined to have to mud-wrestle the Roughriders for a playoff spot.

TWENTY’S HARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH

Edmonton Elks’ head coach Chris Jones puts it in a colourful way, talking about Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira after Thursday night’s loss to the Blue Bombers.

And in that, he serves to remind us that no team should expect to be able to get behind Winnipeg on the scoreboard without having to pay the price that Oliveira and the Bombers’ ground game will demand. No

negotiation.

“Twenty’s hard to do business with,” said Jones. “He leans on everybody.”

“Once you give ‘em momentum they go into their big package.”

And the Elks certainly gave Winnipeg momentum, after first building a surprising 22-nothing lead in the second quarter.

“We couldn’t regain momentum because we were too busy trying to give the game away in the second half,” bristled Jones.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: There was giving and there was taking, too, on Thursday night. Winnipeg quarterback Dru Brown showed he has a fairly complete understanding of the Blue Bombers’ playbook, and the skills to execute it well.

BONUS BONUS TAKEAWAY: This week’s recipient of the Ridonkudiculous Award is you, Kenny Lawler.

AND FINALLY… The Als should pinch the top and bottom of the number on Shawn Lemon‘s jersey. Then that zero would look like a Lemon.