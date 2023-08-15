Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Will Acklin go off again in Week 11?

We rebounded from a 4-6 mark in Week 9 with a 6-4 record in Week 10 that now brings our Blitz Picks mark to 57-43 overall. The pursuit for perfection remains stronger than ever, so let’s see if the questions for Week 11 will lead us to the promised land.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy!

» Start vs. Sit: Butler an option to boost your lineup?

1) Will Edmonton QB Tre Ford score a rushing touchdown against Hamilton on Thursday?

Yes. Ford found the end zone during the Week 10 loss to Winnipeg that saw him finish with 50 yards rushing. His mobility brought life to the Elks offence and will continue to do so as they pursue their first win of the season.

2) How many defensive tackles will Hamilton’s Simoni Lawrence record this week against Edmonton? Under 3.5 or over 3.5?

Over. Lawrence is averaging nearly four tackles per game, so let’s tip him over that total since stopping Elks RB Kevin Brown ($14,000) will be among his top priorities.

3) Which Winnipeg receiver will be targeted the most on Friday against Calgary? Kenny Lawler? Rasheed Bailey? Dalton Schoen? Nic Demski?

Schoen. He’s among league leaders in targets and will continue to get his share of looks against a Stampeders pass defence that was torched by BC in the Week 10 loss.

4) Will Calgary’s Rene Paredes make all his field goal attempts this week against Winnipeg?

Yes. Paredes has connected on 90 percent of his attempts (27 for 30) including an impressive 20 of 22 from 40 yards and beyond. He has become a vital source of scoring for the Stampeders, who have managed just one offensive major in the last eight quarters.

5) Will Montreal’s defence score a touchdown against Ottawa on Saturday?

No. Despite having scored majors in two of their last three games, don’t bank on the Alouettes’ D continuing its good fortune off opponents’ miscues.

6) Will Ottawa’s Jaelon Acklin gain more or less than 99.5 receiving yards this week against Montreal?

Less. The 2022 East Division All-Star finally broke out of his season-long slump with 157 yards and a touchdown on six receptions in the Week 10 loss to the Argonauts. The biggest challenge facing Acklin is a Montreal pass defence that has allowed just one completion of more than 28 yards in their last three games.

7) How many yards will BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. throw for on Sunday against Saskatchewan? Over 299.5 or under 299.5?

Over. Adams comes off a 322-yard effort in Week 10 and, outside of being injured early in the Week 7 meeting against the Roughriders, has thrown for at least 291 yards in four of his past five games. Expect him to continue stalking opposing defences.

8)Will Saskatchewan’s Jamal Morrow rush for more or less than 74.5 yards this week against BC?

Less. Morrow rushed for 91 yards in the Week 10 loss to Montreal but he’s facing a Lions defence that locked him up for just 40 yards when the teams met in Week 7.

9)Will we see a punt return touchdown in Week 11?

No, but keep an eye on Winnipeg’s Greg McRae ($8,300), who faces a Calgary special teams unit that leads the league in big play returns allowed.

10)Will a receiver gain more than 149.5 receiving yards in Week 11?

Yes. Looking for a sleeper who could break that total? Edmonton’s Eugene Lewis ($15,000) is participating in practice again and should be set to return to the lineup, which would give the Elks their best offensive weapon.