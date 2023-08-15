Lions add American DL Nick Usher to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added American defensive lineman Nick Usher to the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Usher (six-foot-four, 256 pounds) joins the Lions after suiting up in 32 games over the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes while registering 68 defensive tackles and seven sacks.

The Los Angeles native began his CFL career with Edmonton from 2018-2019 and recorded 43 defensive stops and seven sacks across 26 regular season contests.

Prior to moving north, Usher signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 and was let go before the start of pre-season. He then landed with the New England Patriots and suited up in one pre-season contest that year.

Usher attended the University of Texas at El Paso from 2013-2016, wrapping up his college career by earning Conference USA Honourable Mention as a senior after racking up 77 total tackles, a team-leading eight tackles for a loss plus five-and-a-half sacks and a pair of pass knockdowns.

In 49 total games with the Miners, Usher recorded 179 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Lions travel to Regina in Week 11 to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, Aug. 20.