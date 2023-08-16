Team Grades Powered by PFF: Ottawa’s passing unit rising

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers stormed back against the Edmonton Elks behind a rushing attack that keeps getting better each week. The BC Lions meanwhile continue to rely on a ferocious pass rush to stay undefeated at home.

The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS traded blows through the air behind two strong passing efforts and the Alouettes continues to feature a no-fly zone in Montreal.

Week 10 featured a lot of units showcasing their strengths, with some still trying to find their way. All that action means once more a lot of data to go through on Team Grades Powered by PFF.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

*All player grades required a minimum of 15 snaps played in Week 10 of 2023

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (77.6 offensive grade, 71.2 defensive grade)

Key area: 90.9 rushing grade

Winnipeg had the best rushing grade of Week 10 after rushing for 10 first downs, forcing four missed tackles, gaining six yards per run and tallying five explosive runs, all top-three amongst all teams.

Running back Brady Oliveira also had the best individual rushing grade. The veteran led the league in rushing yards (110), yards after contact (49) and explosive runs (four).

Edmonton Elks (71.9 offensive grade, 59.5 defensive grade)

Key area: 87.7 pass blocking grade (71.5 passing grade)

In previous weeks we have highlighted that the pass-protection unit in Edmonton had to improve in order to help out their quarterbacks this season. That’s exactly what happened against the Blue Bombers in Week 10 as Edmonton led the league in pass blocking grade.

The Elks only allowed a pressure on 9.1 per cent of their pass blocking snaps, best mark of the week. It didn’t translate into a win but it certainly gave more time for quarterback Tre Ford to deliver a solid offensive performance.

Montreal Alouettes (80.7 offensive grade, 80.5 defensive grade)

Key area: 89.6 coverage grade

Another week, another high coverage grade for the Alouettes. Montreal leads the league in coverage grade so far this season and put together another dominant performance last week.

Montreal allowed only 131 passing yards, lowest mark of Week 10, to go along only six first downs through the air and no majors. The Als also led the league in forced incompletions with three.

Saskatchewan Roughriders (51.9 offensive grade, 55.2 defensive grade)

Key area: 50.5 receiving grade

The Roughriders offence had an off performance against the Alouettes, as injuries continue to plague the Green and White, finishing last with 127 passing yards in Week 10.

Quarterback Mason Fine had to leave the game with an injury and was replaced by Jake Dolegala as Saskatchewan’s passing offence could not find its rhythm. The receivers did show their elusiveness though by forcing three missed tackles and gaining 87 yards after the catch.

BC Lions (75.0 offensive grade, 79.0 defensive grade)

Key area: 83.2 pass rushing grade

The Lions might not have sacked quarterback Jake Maier multiple times, but their pass rush still pressured Calgary’s quarterback all evening on way to another dominant performance.

BC led the league in hits (six), hurries (17) and total pressures (24). Maier was under pressure on 42.9 per cent of his passing snaps at BC Place, highest mark of all signal-callers in Week 10.

Calgary Stampeders (56.7 offensive grade, 62.1 defensive grade)

Key area: 52.7 coverage grade

The Stampeders failed to contain an explosive passing offence in BC, allowing 320 yards through the air to Vernon Adams Jr. and co.

Calgary also gave up 16 passing first downs, four touchdowns and nine plays of 15 yards or more. The Stamps did have three forced incompletions, tied with Montreal for best mark in Week 10.

Toronto Argonauts (80.2 offensive grade, 72.8 defensive grades)

Key area: 90.6 passing grade

Chad Kelly didn’t skip a bit after leaving the game in Week 9 with an injury and once again put forth an excellent effort for Toronto’s passing attack.

The wide receiver group meanwhile was led by veteran DaVaris Daniels – who headlines this week’s CFL Honour Roll – with 180 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Toronto’s passing offence had 16 first downs through the air, 417 total yards and zero sacks allowed.

Ottawa REDBLACKS (67.8 offensive grade, 51.1 defensive grade)

Key area: 77.4 passing grade

Dustin Crum showcased his passing prowess by keeping pace for most of the game with an explosive Argonauts offence. Ottawa led he league in completion percentage (80.8), first downs (17) while having no turnover-worthy plays.

Known for his ability to run the ball, Crum showed he can also win through the air by finishing 21-of-26 for 292 yards and three majors.

TEAM OFFENSIVE GRADE* DEFENSIVE GRADE* OVERALL OFFENSIVE GRADE** OVERALL DEFENSIVE GRADE** Toronto Argonauts 80.2 72.8 79.2 89.7 BC Lions 75.0 79.0 74.3 90.9 Montreal Alouettes 80.7 80.5 75.6 90.3 Saskatchewan Roughriders 51.9 55.2 66.2 84.8 Winnipeg Blue Bombers 77.6 71.2 85.8 86.5 Calgary Stampeders 56.7 62.1 65.7 83.3 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bye Bye 65.7 76.6 Ottawa REDBLACKS 67.8 51.1 66.1 80.6 Edmonton Elks 71.9 59.5 61.8 55.6

*Grades based on team-performance in Week 10 of 2023

**Cumulative grades based on team-performance in Weeks 1-10 of 2023