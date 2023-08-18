Elks rely on Ford’s focus to break losing streak

HAMILTON — Quarterback Tre Ford had to stay focused to get the job done as he waited two hours in the locker room for a chance to get in the win column.

The Edmonton Elks and their pivot held a 12-point lead at halftime but had to wait for the weather in Hamilton to clear to complete an eventual 24-10 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The triumph at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday broke a 13-game losing streak for the Green and Gold.

It was the second time in the last week that the Elks led by 12-points going into halftime after holding a 22-10 lead over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 10 before eventually losing 38-29.

Ford was not worried about what happened in the past, instead focusing on providing the guidance that usually befalls veteran quarterbacks in situations like that.

“You always want to try to stay in the game,” said Ford to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti. “It was an adjustment for me. I was just hoping that I was leading by example for my teammates to see me putting in a little bit of work to stay ready to get back on the field.”

The pivot finished 13-of-18 for 174 yards and two majors while adding 60 more yards on five carries. It is the second time Ford wins as a professional quarterback at Tim Hortons Field after beating the Tiger-Cats on Canada Day of last year for his first CFL victory.

The Niagara Falls native has nothing but good memories from playing at The Hammer.

“I played a couple of high school games here back in the day. We were undefeated here too, which was nice.” reminisced Ford. “Now I guess I’m 4-0 here, 2-0 in pro football.

“I love playing here, love coming back home. Bunch of fans in the stands. High school friends, family, everybody’s out here so it’s nice.”

It was a much needed win for an Elks team that has struggled to find an identity in 2023. After coming close to beating the Bombers last week and finally getting into the win column on Thursday, Ford hopes that his team can carry that momentum forward and turn it into something bigger.

“This is what we needed. We needed one game to turn it around and I think this one win is going to help and hopefully we can build from here and just continue to win.”

The Elks will try to continue with their victorious ways when they go from Ontario all the way to BC to face the Lions in Week 12 on Saturday, Aug. 26.