Stamps activate Global DL Aaron Donkor

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have activated global defensive lineman Aaron Donkor from the suspended list and placed him on the practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

Donkor was the Stamps’ third-round selection (21st overall) in the 2021 global draft. He spent one week on the Stampeders’ practice roster earlier this season.

The native of Germany joined the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2021 and spent time on Seattle’s practice squad in both 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, he played a combined three games with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and Arlington Renegades, recording seven tackles. Prior to going to the United States, Donkor played for the Düsseldorf Panther in the German Football League and in 2016 accumulated 14 sacks and 74 tackles including 20 tackles for loss.

Collegiately, Donkor played six games including two starts for the Arkansas State Red Wolves in 2019, recording 25 tackles – 16 solo and nine assisted – including 1.5 tackles for loss. He transferred to Arkansas State after two seasons (2017-2018) at New Mexico Military Institute. In 12 games for the Broncos, Donkor made 32 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and added 12.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The Stampeders are back in action on Friday, Aug. 25, against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 12 action at BMO Field.