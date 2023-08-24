From the Editor’s Desk: Looking ahead at Week 12

We’ve had some incredible football this season and Week 11 was no exception.

All four games last week were entertaining, but I especially loved the Alouettes comeback win over Ottawa.

Caleb Evans was as clutch as they come, calling a play that he said he made up because he couldn’t hear his coach, finding Hergy Mayala on third down for a 51-yard gain. And of course, calling his own number to score the game-winner TD with 30 seconds left on the clock was pretty great.

I can’t wait to see what Week 12 has in store for us as we get set for the final week of Thursday night games (after OK Labour Day Weekend next week, the schedule turns to Friday and Saturdays).

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Tre Ford ($9,000)

RB – Devonte Williams ($11,100)

RB – Taquan Mizzell Sr. ($11,600)

WR – Kenny Lawler ($10,500)

WR – Keon Hatcher ($13,500) CAPTAIN

Flex – Tyson Philpot ($4,000)

Defence – Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($9,900)

Tre Ford‘s $9,000 CFL Fantasy price tag was pretty enticing this week and after back-to-back 20FP games, I had to take him as my quarterback. Ford and the Elks welcome REDBLACKS to Commonwealth Stadium this week, a team that has given up 326.7 yards per game (most in the CFL). I think he’s in for a big game as Edmonton looks to break their home losing streak.

At running back, I went with Devonte Williams and Taquan Mizzell Sr. Edmonton has still been struggling against the run (giving up a league-high 143.1 yards per game on the ground) and even though Ottawa has been mixing in a little Jackson Bennett in the ground game, I’m still thinking Williams will put up some big numbers. Hamilton is second in the league in most yards allowed on the ground (126.4) and I think Mizzell is in for a big game.

Kenny Lawler and Keon Hatcher are my receivers this week. Hatcher has been excellent the last few weeks, putting up 32FP and 21.4 FP performances. With Zach Collaros back in the lineup this week, I think Lawler gets back to producing some bigger Fantasy numbers this week against Montreal. My flex receiver is Tyson Philpot and I’m hoping he’s my sleeper this week.

And finally, on defence I’m rolling with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Montreal at Winnipeg

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET

I’m still not picking against Winnipeg.

PICK: Winnipeg

Calgary at Toronto

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

I don’t see a repeat of Week 9’s contest between these two teams on Friday night. Toronto is undefeated at home this season and other than the game against Calgary a few weeks ago (that Chad Kelly left with an injury, remember), they’ve been arguably the best team in the CFL. I see the Argos winning the second meeting against the Stamps.

PICK: Toronto

Hamilton at BC

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

BC fell to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week but I can’t see them losing two in a row, especially at home where the Lions are 4-0 this season.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Edmonton

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

This is the week! Edmonton’s looked like an entirely different team with Tre Ford at the helm. They kept up with Winnipeg two weeks ago and got their first win of the season last week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Not only has the offence been sparked with a new QB, but the defence is also playing their best football of the season as well. It’s time for Elks fans to see a W.

PICK: Edmonton