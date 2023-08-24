Marquee Matchup: Mack, Schoen to lead through the air?

CFL Pick ‘Em Presented by Old Dutch August 24, 2023
WINNIPEG — The Montreal Alouettes don’t known what means to lose a game since dropping their Week 6 contest to the Toronto Argonauts, same week the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have tasted defeat for the last time, against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
It’s a matchup between two teams riding a four-game winning streak on Thursday night to open Week 12. The similarities between the two squads don’t end there. Both teams are welcoming the return of their starting quarterbacks as Cody Fajardo and Zach Collaros will feature in their teams’ lineups after missing time with a shoulder and neck injury respectively.
It’s also a battle between two of the top receivers in the CFL with Austin Mack (773) and Dalton Schoen (715) as first and third in receiving yards in 2023. The pass catchers are also first and second in 30+ yards receptions as their teams continue to rely on them to produce explosive plays.
Something else these two teams have in common is the fact that they are coming off narrow wins on the road in Week 11. The Blue Bombers beat the Stampeders in Calgary 19-18 despite not scoring an offensive touchdown while the Alouettes put together a last-minute comeback against the REDBLACKS in Ottawa to keep their streak alive.
It should be an exciting matchup between two defences that have a knack for turning the ball over. Bombers’ defensive back Demerio Houston leads the league in interceptions with seven, including the first pick six of his career that scored the only major in the win against the Stamps. Als’ defensive back Kabion Ento has two picks in his last three games and always seem to be around the ball as well.
Winnipeg is hoping to move to win its ninth game and continue to hold the pole position in the West Division while Montreal is looking for its seventh triumph to keep pace with the Argos on the East.
|Player
|Year
|Tm
|Att
|Yards
|Per GM
|2023 Rushing
|Jon Cornish
|2013
|CGY
|258
|1,813
|106.6
|Jon Cornish
|2012
|CGY
|259
|1,457
|80.9
|Norm Kwong
|1956
|EDM
|232
|1,437
|95.8
|Brady Oliveira (Pace)
|2023
|WPG
|252
|1,409
|78.3
|140 for 783
|Andrew Harris
|2018
|WPG
|239
|1,390
|77.2
|Harris’ 1,390 yards is a Bombers’ record by a Canadian player
It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?