Butler scores two majors in return to BC Place

VANCOUVER — It’s not easy to score a touchdown against the Lions when they are at home, let alone two.

James Butler doubled the numbers of majors allowed by BC’s defence at the BC Place this season in the 30-13 Tiger-Cats win over BC.

The running back showed he’s still used to scoring at the stadium where his CFL career first started, adding 118 yards on 21 carries and three catches for 36 yards to go along his pair of scores in his second consecutive 100-yard game.

Butler chose to praise his teammates instead of taking all the glory for himself when asked about his feats on Saturday.

“You have to give it to the guys up front,” said the runner. “Whenever a running back has a big game it’s always the guys up front, receivers blocking up front, and I really think coach Scott (Milanovich) had a great plan for us this week.”

Butler signed as a free agent with Hamilton in February after two seasons with the Orange and Black and has rushed for 618 yards and a league-best seven touchdowns in 2023.

There is always a special taste to return to the place you used to call home and put together one of the best performances of the season. Make it double special to do it in a game where few people expected them to win against against a team that had yet to drop a home-game this season.

“We don’t need the outside chatter,” said Butler. “We don’t need the hype. Everybody can keep the hype. We’re just going to keep it in the building and do our thing. We know what we’re capable of.”

It’s the second straight game that the Tiger-Cats running offence is able to find success after rushing for 134 in Week 11 against the Edmonton Elks. Despite the numbers, the Tabbies running back is not concerned about where he stacks compared to his peers around the league.

“I just have to focus on what I do. Stay consistent and do the best I can. For me, it’s not about rushing titles. It’s about wins. That’s the biggest thing.”

The Tiger-Cats will try to ride the momentum as they return home in Week 13 to host the Toronto Argonauts for Monday’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend doubleheader.