The CFL mourns the passing of longtime coach Rich Stubler

TORONTO — Longtime coach Rich Stubler, who served as either a defensive coordinator or head coach for six different CFL teams has died. The 74-year-old had a 50-plus-year coaching career with CFL stops in Calgary, Hamilton, Toronto, Edmonton, Montreal and BC.

He was a member of five Grey Cup-winning teams (1986 with Hamilton, 1993 with Edmonton, 2000 with BC, 2004 with Toronto and 2014 with Calgary). He also coached in the college game in the U.S. and in arena football.

“Rich was a football junkie,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “He lived his life to the fullest. We will miss his spirit but we are thankful to have had him as part of our Stampeders family.”

Stubler was named Calgary’s defensive coordinator prior to the 2014 season and over two seasons in that role, the Stamps boasted one of the stingiest defences in the CFL. Calgary allowed 347 points in 2014 and 346 in 2015, finishing second in the league in that category in each of those seasons.

The Glenwood Springs, CO native first came to the CFL in 1983 to work as the Tiger-Cats’ defensive coordinator. His career saw him have multiple stays with numerous teams, including the Argonauts, Elks and Lions. He was the Argos’ head coach in 2008 and had a 4-6 record. Stubler’s final CFL stint came in 2021 when he served as an assistant on Ryan Dinwiddie’s staff.

“He will be missed,” Dinwiddie said in a statement. “Rich was old school; he had a wealth of knowledge and a real passion for the game. He invented the match defence that teams around the league still use today. He certainly made a deep impact on the Canadian game.”

Stubler’s American experience included time with NCAA programs like Colorado, New Mexico, Southern Methodist, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Oregon and the Detroit Fury of the Arena Football League.

As news of Stubler’s passing reached the wide web of teams, players and coaches he impacted through his career, they all began to share their thoughts on the man.

We join the entire CFL family in mourning the passing of Rich Stubler. Widely regarded as one of the league’s best defensive minds, Stubler had three stints with the Green and Gold over his career, including from 1991-1995 when he was part of the 1993 Grey Cup Championship team. pic.twitter.com/hJ8WnFDqXw — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) August 27, 2023

L’organisation des Alouettes est attristée du décès de l’ancien entraîneur Rich Stubler. Nos pensées vont a sa famille et ses proches.

—

The Alouettes are saddened to learn of the passing of former coach Rich Stubler. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WVwWH8WNyn — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 27, 2023

RIP Coach Stubbs 💔 Just talk to you last week. You believed in me when no one else did. You will be missed coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Oi8olqEvN — Shawn Lemon (@SLemonator) August 27, 2023

Saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Coach Stubler. His decades-long impact on the game, defensive innovations, and influence on countless lives will be remembered. Sending condolences to his loved ones. — Randy Ambrosie (@RandyAmbrosie) August 27, 2023

The Argos are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Head Coach Rich Stubler. An integral part of our 2004 Grey Cup, Stubler coached four separate times in Toronto and won 5 Grey Cups coaching over 30 years in the CFL. We wish to send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/FzOwmsA3xX — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 27, 2023

Really sad to hear about the passing of Rich Stubler. Worked with him on two occasions both times in Toronto. Was a great teacher and helped develop his players into coaches on the field. As a DC did an excellent job of minimizing your offensive best plays and players. #RIP — Paul LaPolice (@PaulLaPolice) August 27, 2023