OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 29, 2023

Als, Lions Injury Report: Ellingson, Evans full participants on Tues.

MontrealAlouettes.com

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at Molson Percival Stadium.

The Alouettes saw receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) as a full participant on Tuesday, along with defensive back Ciante Evans (hip).

The team was without linebacker Tyrell Richards (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Davis (lower leg) and defensive back Wesley Sutton (head). Wide receiver Austin Mack (head) was limited.

The Lions began their week without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tyrell Richards LB Knee DNP
Ciante Evans DB Hip Full
Patrick Davis OL Lower leg DNP
Greg Ellingson WR Knee Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Elbow Full
Austin Mack WR Head Limited
Wesley Sutton DB Head DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Shoulder DNP
Mike Jones DB Healthy Scratch Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full

