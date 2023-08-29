Als, Lions Injury Report: Ellingson, Evans full participants on Tues.

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend August 29, 2023
TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at Molson Percival Stadium.
The Alouettes saw receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) as a full participant on Tuesday, along with defensive back Ciante Evans (hip).
The team was without linebacker Tyrell Richards (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Davis (lower leg) and defensive back Wesley Sutton (head). Wide receiver Austin Mack (head) was limited.
The Lions began their week without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder).
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Tyrell Richards
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Hip
|Full
|Patrick Davis
|OL
|Lower leg
|DNP
|Greg Ellingson
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Philippe Gagnon
|OL
|Elbow
|Full
|Austin Mack
|WR
|Head
|Limited
|Wesley Sutton
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Mike Jones
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full