Als, Lions Injury Report: Ellingson, Evans full participants on Tues.

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at Molson Percival Stadium.

The Alouettes saw receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) as a full participant on Tuesday, along with defensive back Ciante Evans (hip).

The team was without linebacker Tyrell Richards (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Davis (lower leg) and defensive back Wesley Sutton (head). Wide receiver Austin Mack (head) was limited.

The Lions began their week without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Tyrell Richards LB Knee DNP Ciante Evans DB Hip Full Patrick Davis OL Lower leg DNP Greg Ellingson WR Knee Full Philippe Gagnon OL Elbow Full Austin Mack WR Head Limited Wesley Sutton DB Head DNP