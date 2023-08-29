Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Will Dolegala go for three again?

Not quite perfect, but we will gladly take the second 8-2 mark in as many weeks, boosting our record to 73-47 after 12 weeks of Blitz Picks. A third straight 8-2 would be nice, but 10-0 would be even better….

1) Will the Alouettes and Lions combine for more or less than 45.5 points on Saturday?

Less. Despite their respective Week 12 breakdowns, Montreal and BC are third and first, respectively, in fewest points allowed per game. Don’t expect a clash of kickers, but also don’t count on this being an offensive slugfest.

2) Will BC’s Mathieu Betts have more than one sack this week against Montreal?

No. It’s tempting to suggest a multiple sack Saturday for Betts considering only the REDBLACKS (42) have allowed more sacks than the 37 yielded by the Als. A sack is very possible, but we’ll lean on the side of caution.

3) Which Montreal receiver will finish with more receiving yards on Saturday? Austin Mack, Tyler Snead, or Tyson Philpot.

We’ll go with Mack, who has at least 55 receiving yards in all but one game this season and enters Week 13 as the league leader with 828 receiving yards.

4) Will Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros throw for more or less than 274.5 passing yards against Saskatchewan?

More. Collaros threw for 293 yards against the Roughriders in Week 2 and is second only to Toronto’s Chad Kelly ($13,700 Salary, 11.3) with 10.2 yards per pass. His receiving corps will help make that possible.

5) How many touchdown passes will Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala throw this week against Winnipeg? Over 2.5 or under 2.5?

Under. Dolegala tossed three majors in a Week 11 win over the Lions yet must contend with a Winnipeg pass defence that has allowed a CFL-low eight touchdown passes this season.

6) Will Toronto’s AJ Ouellette or Hamilton’s James Butler have more rushing yards on Monday?

We’ll go with Ouellette. Only seven yards separate Butler (638) and Ouellette (631), who are second and third in the league, respectively. Butler has been amassing yards from scrimmage of late, but Ouellette leads the CFL with six carries of better than 20 yards.

7) Will Toronto’s Javon Leake score a touchdown against Hamilton this week?

No. The Tiger-Cats have been tough to return against, as they are second in fewest yards allowed per punt return (9.3) and third in fewest yards allowed per kickoff return at 19.1.

8) Will Hamilton’s Taylor Powell throw a 30+ yard pass against Toronto this week?

No. Although the Argonauts have allowed a league-high 18 passing touchdowns, they have been stingy when it comes to allowing the deep ball as they are tied with the Alouettes with just 13 completions of better than 30 yards, tops in the CFL.

9) Will Edmonton’s Tre Ford win his third game in as many starts on Monday against Calgary?

Yes. The Elks have averaged nearly 28 points per game since Ford took over at pivot. They’ll take on a Stampeders team that has given up at least 25 points in four of their last six games.

10) Will Calgary’s Reggie Begelton have more or less than 99.5 receiving yards against Edmonton on Monday?

No. Begelton had a season high 203 receiving yards against Toronto in Week 12 but keep in mind that he had been limited to a combined 104 yards in the previous three games. If the Stamps have a chance at winning, it will come from attacking the Elks’ porous run defence, which remains last in the league.