Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ LD Weekend picks

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is upon us and an interesting past couple of weeks has set the table for four meaningful games.

The underdogs in the three classic rivalry pairings all go into this week with momentum. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to finally take a win from the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Riders share something in common with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats: both teams are coming off of confidence-boosting wins over the BC Lions, which can let them put history (the Riders haven’t topped the Bombers since the 2019 season) and records (the Ticats are 4-6 and 0-2 against the Argos this year) aside and focus on what’s in front of them.

Despite the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders sharing a combined five wins, the Battle of Alberta is suddenly primed to actually live up to its name. The Elks are on a two-game win streak and appear rejuvenated with Tre Ford at quarterback. They go into McMahon Stadium looking for a win that would put them on even ground with the Stamps. This game and next week’s Labour Day rematch at Commonwealth Stadium is now a lot heavier than it appeared it could have been a few weeks ago.

Finally, we go back to those Lions, who are licking their wounds after back-to-back losses to the Riders and Ticats. They go into Montreal needing to get back on track to stay in the race for the top spot in the West, while the Als will no doubt view their Saturday meeting as another shot at being regarded as one of the best teams in the league.

CFL.ca’s writers — or at least a handful of them — see a few upsets on the horizon in what is always the biggest regular season week on the schedule.

BC at MTL

Both teams go into this game at Molson Stadium coming off of losses and have something to prove. For the Als, it’s that they can be one of those top-tier teams in the CFL. A win against the Lions would make a case for that argument and if there is truly a top-three of CFL elite squads, the Als’ move into that stratosphere would come at the expense of the Lions, who have dropped their last two games to underdog opponents, in the Roughriders and the Tiger-Cats. A Lions’ win solidifies their spot in that top tier and keeps the Als searching for their breakthrough.

Writers: 83% BC

Fans: 70% BC

WPG at SSK

The Blue Bombers have been a brick wall for the Roughriders the last couple of seasons, though that’s something that most of the teams in this league, save for the Argos, can say. Craig Dickenson’s team is rested, coming off of a bye week and has the good vibes of a big win over the Lions two weeks back. With ample time to prep for their opponent, this may be the best crack they’ll get at their prairie rivals all year. The Bombers, meanwhile, look to be their usual dominant selves after shaking off a turnover-heavy first half against the Als last week to run to a blowout win. Can the home crowd at Mosaic Stadium make the difference?

Writers: 83% Winnipeg

Fans: 77% Winnipeg

TOR at HAM

In a challenging season, the Ticats finally have some good momentum, as they picked up a huge win in BC over the Lions in Week 12. Just 1-4 at home this year, they’ll need that mojo against an 8-1 Argos team that’s out-scored them 63-29 through two Double Blue wins this season already. QB Taylor Powell will need to be sharp in just his fifth start, in what promises to be an electric atmosphere on Labour Day Monday. It’s safe to assume that Chad Kelly and the Argos will be ready for the biggest game of the regular season.

Writers: 100% Toronto

Fans: 83% Toronto

EDM at CGY

A game that quite honestly had the makings of a dud even just a week ago suddenly has some life in it. The Elks have won two in a row and are now just a game behind the 3-8 Stamps in the standings. Monday’s Labour Day Classic, paired with the annual rematch game at Commonwealth Stadium on Sat. Sept. 9 now carry a ton of weight. If either of these teams can take both of these games, the West will start to feel a lot wilder as teams start to jostle for playoff positioning.

Writers: 66% Edmonton

Fans: 64% Calgary