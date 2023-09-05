Argos extend offensive lineman Peter Nicastro

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to a contract extension with offensive lineman Peter Nicastro.

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of the CFL’s best offensive line in 2023, starting all 10 games at both right guard and centre while helping the Boatmen get off to a 9-1 start.

“I am so excited to sign this contract to remain in Toronto,” said Nicastro. “This is where I want to be. I love the city, the fans and the organization gives us every opportunity to succeed on and off the field. I can’t wait to continue building on the success of the last few years. I want to thank the Argonauts organization, my family and my agent for all their hard work and support in getting this deal done.”

“Getting Pete locked up is huge for us,” said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“He’s been a starter from the moment he stepped into the league, can play multiple positions along the line and gets better each week. This was really important for us after getting Chad extended last week. We are thrilled to keep him in Double Blue.”

The six-foot-two, 305-pound lineman has helped Toronto’s offensive line to a league-low 10 sacks allowed in 10 games so far this season, 14 better than the next best team. The Calgary native has given quarterback Chad Kelly all kinds of time in the pocket, which has led to Kelly being toward the top of all major passing categories and in the discussion for Most Outstanding Player. The three-year CFL veteran has been opening up holes for RB AJ Ouellette to run through all season, helping the running back to 710 rushing yards, good for second-best in the CFL so far in 2023.

Nicastro is part of an Argonaut offence leading the CFL in points per game (34.8), average yards per play (7.6), average gain on first down (7.5), average yards per pass (10.9), completion percentage (68) and is second in offensive touchdowns (35) and net offence (377.5). The former Calgary Dino was drafted by the Boatmen with the 7th overall selection in the 2021 CFL Draft and would start 11 games that season at both left guard and centre on route to an East Division All-Star nomination as well as East nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie and the Aros choice for Most Outstanding Lineman. A late October injury in 2021 would sideline Nicastro for the remainder of that season as well as all of the 2022 season.