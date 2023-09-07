Fantasy Sleepers: Brissett’s efficiency an asset

1.4 percent of CFL fantasy users who had Terry Godwin ($9,500) in their Week 13 lineups were rewarded with 23 fantasy points from the Ticats receiver. BC running back Taquan Mizzell ($11,000) had even fewer users (0.2 percent) who were able to get 14.1 FP from him in the Lions win over the Alouettes.

So, who’s lying under the radar for Week 14? We can help with that.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy!

» Start vs. Sit: Ford an option in rematch against Stamps?

Quarterback

Taylor Powell, Hamilton, $8,000 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

Bo Levi Mitchell’s return isn’t on the horizon, which is good news for the progress of Powell, who scored a season-best 22.7 FP in the Labour Day loss to the Argonauts. Powell doesn’t throw deep often (21 attempts of 20 yards or longer) but that could change against a REDBLACKS defence that ranks last with a 10.5 average yards per pass. A resurgent Tim White and the continued emphasis on getting Terry Godwin involved will more than offset the absence of Duke Williams ($8,000), plus there’s always the 4-5 targets RB James Butler ($12,000) will get. The projected total of 12.6 points for Powell seems reasonable, but we feel he’s got an excellent chance to deliver 20-plus fantasy points for a second week in a row.

Running Back

William Stanback, Montreal, $9,500 Salary (vs. Toronto, Saturday)

The 68-yard touchdown run Stanback ripped off in the Week 13 loss to BC is a strong reminder of what the former All-Star can do, and with the Als pushing toward a postseason berth, there is still time for him to start looking like the performer we all envisioned would have a dominant 2023. Stanback had 16.2 FP last week, his first in double digits since Week 9. Facing Toronto and their second-ranked run defence makes Stanback a gamble, but keep in mind Stanback does have four runs of better than 20 yards along with a pair of 100-yard games this season. He’s projected at 10.1 FP, numbers much lower than expected from him, yet the talent is still there for Stanback to continue a push toward another 1,000-yard season.

Receivers

Kiondré Smith, Hamilton, $6,000 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

A true under the radar play, Smith’s numbers are quietly trending up, having scored 7.1 and 7.9 FP the past two games. With Duke Williams sidelined this week, Smith has an opportunity to see more targets than the 3.7 per game he’s averaged this season. He has yet to score more than 8.0 FP in a game, yet this feels like the week Smith steps up and plays above his numbers. Few will be willing to follow us down this path, but feel free to thank us if this deep play pays off. We like his chances to exceed the 5.4 FP he’s projected for in Week 14.

Kyran Moore, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (vs. Calgary, Saturday)

Moore has dipped since hitting 20.6 FP against the Blue Bombers in Week 10, scoring a combined 17.8 fantasy points in the last three games. At some point, pivot Tre Ford ($11,000) is going to have to throw the ball as defences seek to take away his running lanes, which means Moore could have a more active role in the Elks offence. The scoreboard at The Brick should be just as active as it was at McMahon on Labour Day, so we’re feeling Moore being more involved than the three targets per game he’s averaged the past three outings. Moore is projected with just 9.3 fantasy points in Week 4, but it won’t take much to improve that number if Ford connects Moore frequently than he has been with the former Roughrider.

Dejon Brissett, Toronto, $6,800 Salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

DaVaris Daniels ($10,500) has caught five touchdowns in the past three games as he and Chad Kelly ($13,500) continue to build their rapport. The Argos have numerous options to turn to if the Alouettes can keep Daniels in check, and Brissett has been productive when given more than a complimentary role. He sports a 137.6 efficiency rate and a solid 15.4 average depth yards per route, numbers that have resulted in Brissett having two games of double-digit fantasy numbers, including last week’s 11.8 FP total against Hamilton. This week looks like a good chance for Brissett to easily hurdle the 8.7 FP he’s projected to score.

Markeith Ambles, Calgary, $5,500 Salary (at Edmonton, Saturday)

Ambles has made the most of his new opportunity since being released by the Argos last month, catching 12 of his 19 targets for 142 yards in three games with the Stamps. He had seven receptions for 76 yards on 10 targets on Labour Day, finishing with 14.6 fantasy points. Reggie Begelton has not had a reliable sidekick since the season-ending injury to Malik Henry, but Ambles appears to be filling the void. The Elks have the worst opponents pass efficiency in the league, which sets up well for Jake Maier to continue feeding Ambles, who will top his 7.0 FP projection.