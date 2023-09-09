Collaros throws five majors in LDW rematch win

WINNIPEG — Zach Collaros got a boost from the fans at IG Field on his way to a dominant afternoon.

Winnipeg’s pivot threw five first-half touchdown as the Blue Bombers dominated the Saskatchewan Roughriders on their way to a 51-6 victory on Saturday.

The Blue and Gold were coming off a 32-30 loss in Saskatchewan in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and were determined to get back in rhythm in front of their fans.

“It was a great game,” said Collaros to TSN’s John Lu after the game. “We executed at a high level. That’s how you should play at home in front of the best fans in the league. It was an amazing day.”

Three of Collaros’ majors went to wide receiver Dalton Schoen who also added 104 yards on five catches. Kenny Lawler tallied 104 yards over four receptions and running back Brady Oliveira added 211 yards from scrimmage and a major.

A big reason for the offensive outburst by Winnipeg was the play of the front five that allowed no sacks while opening the way for a running game that averaged eight yards a carry.

“I think it starts up front,” said Collaros about the key to their success on offence. “Our offensive line was unbelievable and Brady (Oliveira) really got us going in the first quarter.”

Winnipeg’s pivot won’t celebrate for long despite clinching a playoff spot with the win against the Roughriders and is already looking towards next week’s matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“We’re really happy with our performance today,” added Collaros. “We got a big one coming out. Hamilton’s on a little run and they’re a good football team. It’s always tough go in there are play.”

Bombers and Ticats face off on Saturday, September 16, in Week 15 action.