Argos add American defensive back Benjie Franklin

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American DB Benjie Franklin, the team announced on Tuesday.

Franklin, 26, most recently spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in 2023 and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

The six foot, 172-pound defensive back attended Tarleton State from 2019-2021 where he played in 29 games and recorded 103 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, and one fumble recovery for the Texans. The Texas native started his collegiate career at Navarro College (2017-2018) where he was the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year after a six-interception season.

Double Blue has clinched a spot in the post-season and is looking to claim the East Division with a win on Friday, September 15, when they travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes.