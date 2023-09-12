Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many points will Schoen score?

A 7-3 record is not perfection, but our Week 14 mark improved us to 86-54 on the season. Week 15 grants another opportunity to pursue the elusive week of perfection.

RELATED

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Blitz Picks!

» Start vs. Sit: Kelly the top option at pivot?

1. Will Toronto score more or less than 3.5 rushing touchdowns on Friday against Montreal?

No. The Alouettes have allowed 16 rushing majors, but this feels like a week where the Argos rely on the passing game to fuel an offence that averages 31.2 points per game.

2. How many points will Montreal score this week against Toronto? Over 19.5 or under 19.5?

Under. The Als have averaged 17.3 points per game during their current three-game losing streak. Montreal is tied with Ottawa and Saskatchewan for fewest offensive majors (20), so don’t expect a sudden scoring deluge on Friday.

3. Will Edmonton’s Eugene Lewis get more or less than 99.5 receiving yards this week against Saskatchewan?

Yes. Lewis is averaging 85.5 receiving yards per game in his last three outings. The Elks may look to him frequently considering the duo of QB Tre Ford ($10,000) and Kevin Brown ($11,000) confronts a Riders run defence that is third in fewest yards allowed per rush at 4.9.

4. Can Saskatchewan hit 300 yards of net offence against Edmonton?

Yes. The Elks defence has improved of late but are still last with 380.7 net yards allowed per game, so expect a rebound from Jake Dolegala ($8,000) and company.

5. How many receiving touchdowns will Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen score on Saturday against Hamilton? More than 1.5? Less than 1.5?

Less. Schoen is a good bet to find the end zone on Saturday. However, don’t count on his third game of multiple touchdowns in his last four.

6. Will Hamilton’s Taylor Powell throw for more or less than 2.5 touchdowns this week against Winnipeg?

Less. The improving rookie pivot has a reasonable chance to throw at least two majors for a third straight game. A third consecutive game with three TD tosses might be asking too much.

7. Will Ottawa’s Devonte Williams rush for more or less than 99.5 yards this week against BC?

Less. Williams is coming off the best game of his brief CFL career yet faces a Lions run defence that allows just 92.9 yards on the ground. This feels like a week where QB Dustin Crum ($9,500) could lead the REDBLACKS in rushing yards.

8. Will BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. throw for more than 300 yards a fifth consecutive week against Ottawa on Saturday.

Yes. The REDBLACKS have allowed a whopping 33 completions of better than 30 yards this season and must contend with a Lions vertical attack that leads the league in passing yards per game. We think Adams will hit the 400-yard mark for the second time this season.

9. Will a running back break the 150-yard mark this week?

No. However, keep an eye on Saskatchewan’s Jamal Morrow ($9,000), who faces the Elks’ league-worst run defence.

10. Will we see a pick-6 touchdown in Week 15?

Yes. Toronto DB Robertson Daniel and Edmonton DB Loucheiz Purifoy each have two interception returns for scores this season, so keep a wary eye on either of these quick strike thieves.