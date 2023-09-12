Roughriders add four American players

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive linemen Brayden Thomas and Caleb Sanders, American wide receiver John Ursua and American defensive back Tedric Thompson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Thomas (six-foot-three, 255 pounds) signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent majority of the season on the Rams practice squad, being elevated to the active roster for one game in December.

The 25-year-old played two collegiate seasons (2020-2021) at North Dakota State University. In 22 games, the North Dakota native recorded 55 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one pass knockdown and one blocked field goal. In his senior season, Thomas led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with nine sacks and earned All-MVFC First-Team Honours. In the same season, he helped the Bisons capture the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship.

He previously spent three collegiate seasons (2017-2019) at Minnesota State University. The former Maverick logged 63 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass knockdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 22 games. In 2019, he earned Second-Team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honours. Thomas began his collegiate career (2016) at the University of Mary, seeing action in 11 games. He tallied 25 tackles, including one for a loss, and two fumble recoveries.

Sanders (six-foot-one, 287 pounds) attended rookie camp with the New York Giants following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent 2023 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles and saw action in one preseason game, logging three tackles.

The Iowa native played five collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at South Dakota State University. In 66 games, the former Jackrabbit recorded 137 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, two pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In the 2022 season, Sanders was named a team captain and earned Associated Press FCS All-America First-Team honours while helping the Jackrabbits win the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Football Championship. He earned First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours in 2022 and 2020 and was named to the Second Team in 2021.

Ursua (five-foot-nine, 182 pounds) was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round, 236th overall, of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent three seasons (2019-2021) with the team, seeing time on both the active and practice roster.

The Hawaii native played three collegiate seasons (2016-2018) at the University of Hawaii, seeing action in 33 games. The former Rainbow Warrior recorded 189 catches for 2,662 yards and 24 touchdowns, adding six carries for 12 yards and two majors. He saw time on special teams, returning 10 punts for 74 yards.

Ursua had a breakout season in 2018, leading the NCAA in touchdown catches with 16, while ranking fifth with 1,343 receiving yards. He earned the team’s MVP award, First-Team All-Mountain West honours and was a semi-finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Thompson (six-foot, 204 pounds) was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round, 111th overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons (2017-2019) with the team, playing in 29 games (16 starts) and recording 80 tackles, three interceptions, five pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He saw action in eight games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, logging 13 tackles. Thompson also had stints with the Cleveland Browns (2020-2021), the Denver Broncos (2021), the Tennessee Titans (2021).

The California native played four collegiate seasons (2013-2016) at the University of Colorado Boulder. The former Buffalo saw action in 46 games, racking up 246 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for a loss, 13 interceptions, 34 pass deflections, and one forced fumble. In his senior season, Thompson led the Pac-12 and finished third in the country with seven interceptions, enroute to earning the Dave Jones Award, which is given annually to Colorado’s most outstanding defensive player and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honours.

The Riders are back in action on Friday, September 15, when they return home to host the Edmonton Elks.