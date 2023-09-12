Ticats sign National defensive back Zach Herzog

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National defensive back Zach Herzog, the team announced on Tuesday.

Herzog, 25, most recently spent time with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and also with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022) after originally being selected by Saskatchewan in the seventh round, 63rd overall of the 2022 Canadian Football League Draft.

The five-foot-nine, 192-pound native of Windsor, Ontario suited up in 30 games over five seasons at Hillsdale College (2017-2021), registering 244 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three interceptions and earned First Team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honours (2019).

The football club also announced that American quarterback Mike Glass III has been released.

Hamilton is coming off a win against the REDBLACKS in Week 14 and will try to make it two in a row as they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, September 16, at Tim Hortons Field.