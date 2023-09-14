Marquee Matchup: Can Toronto complete the sweep?

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes will meet again this weekend in the second half of a home-and-home between the East Division foes.

Hosting a playoff game is on the line for the Argos; with a win Toronto will clinch the East Division and host the Eastern Final on Saturday, November 4. Montreal, on the other hand, looks to avoid the sweep and create some separation from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are hot on their tails in the standings.

In last week’s game at BMO Field, Toronto remained perfect at home with a 39-10 victory. AJ Ouellette (105 yards) scored two rushing touchdowns for the Boatmen, while quarterbacks Chad Kelly and Cameron Dukes also plunged into the end zone with a score apiece on the ground in the win.

The Alouettes will hope to slow down the Argos’ ground attack at Percival Molson and get their own run game going after Walter Fletcher and William Stanback combined for just 16 rushing yards last week.

No Sweeps Since 2007: The last time that Toronto and Montréal played back-to-back games was to finish off the 2022 season and before that in 2018, 2017, 2013 & 2010. All five sets ended up in splits – the last time Toronto swept Montréal was in October 2007.

The last time that Toronto and Montréal played back-to-back games was to finish off the 2022 season and before that in 2018, 2017, 2013 & 2010. All five sets ended up in splits – the last time Toronto swept Montréal was in October 2007. Four Games No Sacks: The Argos have a current run of four straight games without allowing a sack. The last time that Toronto went four in a row with no sacks was in August 14 – September 7 in 2007. They have never gone five in a row without allowing at least one. Chad Kelly has not been sacked in his last five games.

Argos Road Streak: Toronto has won their last seven away games vs. East Division rivals – their last loss was at Hamilton August 12, 2022.

Toronto Playoffs 1: The Argos have clinched a playoff spot and with a win in this game can clinch first place by virtue of holding the season series edge over both Montréal (2-0) and Hamilton (3-0).

Toronto Playoffs 2: If Toronto loses they can still clinch a home playoff games (at least Eastern Semi-Final) if the Tiger-Cats lose. Hamilton could be no better than 10-8 and Toronto no worse than that.

Austin Mack: Mack still needs 29 yards to reach 1,000 yards after being disqualified early in the game last week. He would be the third first year Alouettes receiver to EVER reach 1,000 yards – both coming in 1981 (James Scott and Billy Johnson).

Toronto at 11-1 the Goal: At 10-1 the Argos are off to the best start in club history matching 1996. That year however they lost game No. 12 to fall to 10-2. They have never been 11-1 before.

Argos Field Position #1: Last week they made it ALL 11 games in 2023 with a better average drive starting point. For the season they have started at their own 41 yard line (41.3) versus opponent at their own 34 (33.6). This near eight-yard advantage equates to about 115 yards per game farther upfield to begin drives.

Chad Kelly 1: Kelly has a 10-2 record as Toronto's QB starter matching Doug Flutie at 10-2 with his opening run for Toronto.

Boris Bede 994 Points: Bede has 104 points in 2023 and is just six short to become the 25th player in CFL history to reach 1,000.

Three-game losing streak: Montréal has lost their last three games – second half scoring is a key with opponents up by 60-16 in total.

AJ Ouellette: Ouellette has 815 rushing yards and is on pace for 1,333. That would be the third-highest season total ever by an Argo player. (No. 1 & No. 2: Mike Jenkins 1,484 in 2001 and Cory Boyd 1,359 in 2010)

Reggie Stubblefield: Stubblefield led all CFL tacklers last week with 12 in the game at Toronto.

Joseph Zema: Zema has six punts trapping opponents the 10-yard line, four have come in the last three games.

Chandler Worthy: Worth ran back five kickoffs last week for 179 yards including big plays of 79 and 41 yards.

Javon Leake: Leake has four punt return TDs in 2023 (new Toronto record) to get within one of the CFL mark (Henry Williams & Chris Williams at five). Toronto has four total kick return TDs in 2023 compared to just two in the previous four seasons (2018-2022).

