Brown gets career-high in Elks’ comeback victory

REGINA — Kevin Brown is faster than he looks, at least according to quarterback Tre Ford.

A more compelling evidence would be his league-high 175 rushing yards in the 36-27 Edmonton Elks win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

The running back also added a touchdown run on the night that got him over 1,000 yards on the season. Brown praised his teammates for his career performance.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team and the coaching staff,” said Brown to TSN’s Brit Dort after the game. “The guys up front, I have to give it to them and the receivers blocking downfield like (Eugene) Lewis when I got that touchdown, that wouldn’t happen if he wasn’t blocking downfield for me.”

RELATED

» Depth Chart: EDM | SSK

» Through the Lens: Elks at Roughriders

» Box Score: Edmonton at Saskatchewan by the numbers

» Elks stay alive in playoff race with win over Riders

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

In total the Elks rushed for 265 yards on 33 attempts for an average of eight yards per carry. Pivot Tre Ford added 173 passing yards on a 13-of-20 effort with a passing major and an interception, while rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown himself.

The Green and Gold needed every bit of that offensive effort after trailing for most of the game and having to tie the game twice in the second half before going ahead with Ford’s rushing major towards the end of the fourth quarter.

The two-headed monster that rules Edmonton’s backfield seem to have an ongoing joke about who has more speed between the two of them.

“He’s a little bit faster than he looks,” said Ford after Dort asked him about Brown. “I always joke with him that I’m faster than him but he was moving today. We may have to race to settle it.”

The win kept the Elks alive in the playoff win tied with eight points with the Calgary Stampeders for fourth place in the West Division, four points behind the Riders for third.

It was the fourth win in the last five games for Edmonton, but they still need some help to make it to the post-season.

“We’re in a spot where we got to take it week by week,” said Ford. “We need some other things to happen, all we can do is control what we can do and that’s going out every weekend to try to win.”

They’ll try to make it five out of six when they return home to host the BC Lions on Friday, September 22, at 9:30 p.m. ET.