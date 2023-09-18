Elks sign six American players

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have announced on Monday the signings of six American players, including defensive lineman Emeke Egbule, wide receivers Malik Flowers and Randy Satterfield, defensive backs Ja’Von Hicks and Josh Nurse, alongside offensive lineman BJ Wilson.

A veteran of three NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Egbule registered 13 total tackles in 32 games for the Chargers. Egbule was selected by the Chargers in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, following four seasons of NCAA Division 1 football at the University of Houston, where he had 164 total tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over his collegiate career.

The 26-year-old native of Topeka, KS., most recently spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice roster in 2022 and was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2023 XFL Draft.

Flowers attended five years (2018-2022) at the University of Montana, where he earned second-team FCS All-America honors as a returner three times and tied the NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record with seven career kick return touchdowns. The six-foot-two receiver had brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks in 2023. ​

A native of Cincinnati, OH., Hicks played five seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2018-22). As a graduate student he was named All-AAC Second Team in 2022 and All-AAC Honorable Mention in 2019. In 60 games for the Bearcats, Hicks totalled 107 defensive tackles, 10 interceptions and 21 pass knockdowns.

Nurse, 27, returns to the CFL after attending training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022 and Calgary Stampeders in 2021. The Utah product suited up in two regular-season games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and recently spent time with the Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats of the USFL. Collegiately, Nurse played three seasons with the Utah Utes (2017-2019).

Satterfield played one collegiate season with the Lyon College Scots in 2019, when he led the Sooner Athletic Conference in both receiving yards with 867 and touchdown receptions with 11. He surpassed 100 receiving yards in four games, had four multi-touchdown games and set the program record for single-season receptions, points, yards, and career touchdowns.

The New Jersey native also made his mark on special teams, returning both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns. He ranked in in the top 10 in the NAIA in all-purpose yards per game with 152.9 and total all-purpose yards with 1,529. For his efforts, Satterfield was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention and earned First-Team All-SAC honours at wide receiver and as a kick and punt returner. ​ He was named SAC newcomer and Athlete of the Year.

Wilson became the first player ever from Quincy University to sign with an NFL team, when he signed a free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers in May. He was released by the Panthers in August.

The Missouri native received All-GLVC honors in the last three seasons, including two first-team honors in 2022 and the spring 2021 season. Wilson earned spots on three watchlists this fall, including the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, D2Football.com, and Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Elks return to practice Monday in advance of Friday’s game against the BC Lions at Commonwealth Stadium.