Injury Reports September 18, 2023

Roughriders’ Injury Report: Morrow sits out Mon.

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place.

The Roughriders began their week with seven players as non-participants. Among them were running back Jamal Morrow (knee) and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (hip).

Quarterback Mason Fine (hamstring) was a full participant on Monday, as were wide receiver Jake Wieneke (healthy scratch) and fullback Bruno Labelle (hamstring).

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday, after playing in Vancouver on Saturday night. They’re back on the field on Tuesday morning.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Quadriceps DNP
Miles Brown DL Groin DNP
Deontai Williams DB Hamstring DNP
Mason Fine QB Hamstring Full
Jake Wieneke WR Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Morrow RB Knee DNP
Nic Dheilly DL Foot DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Hip DNP
Bruno Labelle FB Hamstring Full
T.J. Brunson LB Ankle DNP

