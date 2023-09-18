Roughriders’ Injury Report: Morrow sits out Mon.

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place.

The Roughriders began their week with seven players as non-participants. Among them were running back Jamal Morrow (knee) and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (hip).

Quarterback Mason Fine (hamstring) was a full participant on Monday, as were wide receiver Jake Wieneke (healthy scratch) and fullback Bruno Labelle (hamstring).

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday, after playing in Vancouver on Saturday night. They’re back on the field on Tuesday morning.