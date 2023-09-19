REDBLACKS add National K/P Michael Domagala

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National kicker/punter Michael Domagala, the team announced on Tuesday.

Domagala originally signed as a free agent with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 after playing collegiately at Carleton between 2013-2018. The placekicker appeared in 42 games with the Ravens and converted 73 of 96 field goal attempts for a 76.0 per cent success rate and netted 347 punts with a 38.8-yard average.

Last year, Domagala punted 65 times for an average of 44.8 yards and converted 12 of 16 field goals for the Ticats. The St. Catharines, Ont. native played 17 games for Hamilton in 2022 and his 66.6 yards per kickoff ranked third in the CFL among players with at least 20 kickoffs.

Domagala signed with the Edmonton Elks in February, appearing in two games during the 2023 preseason, recording five punts for 202 yards.

The REDBLACKS also announced they have signed National kicker Keiran Burnham, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders and spent two seasons with the team. Burnham was most recently a member of the BC Lions.

Ottawa returns home in Week 16 to host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, September 22, at TD Place. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.