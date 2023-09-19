Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many sacks will the Als get?

Perfection continues to elude Blitz Picks, but we will gladly take the 7-3 mark from Week 15, improving the overall record to 93-57. Week 16 arrives with a new set of questions that we will seek the answers to, banking on finally nailing a perfect 10.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy!

» Start vs. Sit: Dolegala a strong value?

1) Will Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala throw for more or less than 2.5 touchdowns against Ottawa on Friday?

More. Dolegala ($10,000) faces the league’s worst pass defence in the form of a REDBLACKS unit that has allowed a league-high 24 passing majors while giving up an average of 10.3 yards per pass. He could hit three touchdown passes for the third time in five games.

2) Will Ottawa’s Dustin Crum have more rushing touchdowns or passing touchdowns this week against Saskatchewan?

Passing, although the REDBLACKS have thrown just 12 scoring majors this season. The Roughriders have allowed a CFL-high 40 offensive touchdowns, giving the Ottawa offence a chance to light up the scoreboard.

3) Will the Lions or Elks have more rushing yards when they meet Friday?

Elks. BC has thrived off the right arm of Vernon Adams, Jr., ($13,500) who has thrown for over 300 yards in five straight games. The Lions will look to slow down the explosive running duo of QB Tre Ford ($10,000) and RB Kevin Brown ($12,000), but that’s been easier said than done since Ford was installed in the Edmonton lineup.

4) Will Edmonton’s Eugene Lewis or BC’s Alexander Hollins have more receiving yards this week?

Hollins ($12,000), who will rebound from last week’s paltry 21 receiving yards and return back to the form that had seen him produce at least 76 yards in his previous four games. Lewis ($10,000) will be dependent on how well the Elks running game goes, but we know Hollins will get his share of targets.

5) Will Edmonton defensive lineman A.C. Leonard make his third reception of the season this week?

No. It will be interesting if the Elks line him up with the offence, yet it’s a longshot at best.

6) Will Montreal record more than 1.5 sacks against Calgary on Saturday?

Yes. The Alouettes pass rush has managed just 21 sacks this season, but this is one week where they’ll be able to crack a Stampeders offensive line that has allowed 24 sacks, second only to the Argos (12).

7) How many defensive tackles will Calgary’s Cameron Judge record this week against Montreal? Over 6.5? Under 6.5?

Under 6.5. Judge ranks among the league leaders with 63 total tackles and will get his share of stops, yet not enough to top the seven tackles he recorded against Edmonton in Week 14.

8)Will Hamilton’s James Butler rush for more than 64.5 yards against Toronto on Saturday?

Yes. Butler has had success against the Argos on the ground in the three previous meetings this season, finishing with 117 yards in Week 2, 72 yards in Week 7, and a 91-yard outing in Week 13. Expect that trend to continue.

9) Which receiver will have more receiving yards for Toronto this week against Hamilton? DaVaris Daniels? Damonte Coxie? Tommy Nield? Other?

Other. There’s always an excellent chance David Ungerer III ($7,500). or Dejon Brissett ($7,000) can anchor the receiving corps of the East Division champs, which makes Toronto’s passing attack a frustrating unit for defensive coordinators to plan against.

10) Which teams will produce the highest scoring game this week?

We’ll go with Saskatchewan at Ottawa, as it features two teams that have allowed a combined 78 offensive majors this season and a pair of young quarterbacks who have shown the ability to keep a scoreboard clicking.