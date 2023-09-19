Fantasy Projections: Deep targets aplenty for White

Streaky, as you will see in the Week 16 CFL Fantasy Projections, is a good thing, a belief that will be tested on Friday when BC’s blistering hot QB Vernon Adams, Jr. brings his five straight 300-yard outings to The Brick opposite Edmonton RB Kevin Brown, who has averaged 117 yards per game over the past six outings.

Streaky may also describe how the scoreboard at TD Place will be when Saskatchewan and Ottawa, owners of the two most touchdown-friendly defences in the league, collide on Friday in what will be a good opportunity to invest in either Jake Dolegala or Dustin Crum.

Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $13,500 Salary (22.4 Projected Fantasy Points): He’s scored at least 23.5 fantasy points in four of his last five games while also tossing 14 majors in the same span. Edmonton’s run defence has been an issue all season but they’d better brace for the storm of vertical strikes from Adams.

2. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $13,000 Salary (24.4): Kelly’s totals over the past two games (17.6 and 14.8 FP) are a sign a major outburst is coming, more so considering the Tiger-Cats have yielded 27 completions of better than 30 yards and allow 9.8 yards per pass. The only question will be which Argos receiver benefits the most.

3. Jake Dolegala, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (12.5): It’s time the projections started giving Dolegala more love. He’s topped FP expectations three times in the last four games and is in line for a monster Friday as he squares off against Ottawa’s league-worst pass defence. He’s worth the investment this week.

4. Tre Ford, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (21.3): Ford faces his biggest challenge in the BC defence, which has allowed just 22 offensive touchdowns this season. He’s accounted for two majors in four of his six starts, and while the running continues to bolster his fantasy production, this might be the week Ford’s arm carries the load.

5. Taylor Powell, Hamilton, $10,000 Salary (15.2): Yes, Jamie Nye, Powell is maturing before our eyes. An 8-2 TD:INT margin over the past four games and the rediscovery of Tim White as the Ticats featured receiver has made Powell a pivot to strongly consider as he gets to tee off on Toronto’s suspect pass defence that has been fantasy gold to quarterbacks most of the season.

Running Backs

1) James Butler, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (17.1): There should be no fear in starting Butler against Toronto. After all, he has averaged 93.3 rushing yards per game in his three matchups versus the Argos this season. His presence as a receiver should play a factor against a Toronto defence allowing a staggering 73 percent completion rate.

2) AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $12,000 Salary (14.9): Ouellette has scored at least 12.0 FP in five straight games and has found the end zone four times in the last three. He should thrive against a Hamilton defence that allows a league-high 7.8 yards on first downs.

3) Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary (13.1): Ottawa ranks second in run defence, but their struggles versus the pass will open lanes for Morrow, who has put-up double-digit fantasy production in four of his last five. We’re expecting a slugfest on Friday, so count on Morrow to be heavily involved.

4) Kevin Brown, Edmonton, $12,000 Salary (13.7): He’d be atop the rankings most weeks as he has mowed his way through opposing defences. However, BC’s defence and their fast-paced offence will impact the flow of Edmonton’s ground game, which could keep Brown from averaging the 14-18 touches per game he’s had in the past six contests.

5) Taquan Mizzell, BC, $9,000 Salary (11.2): Usually, we’re extremely optimistic about RBs who face the Elks defence. However, Mizzell had just five carries last week, and the Lions don’t run the ball often. Still, he’s here because if BC involves him in the passing game, watch his numbers take off.

Receivers

1) Alexander Hollins, BC, $12,000 Salary (16.7): Hollins was averaging 21.8 FP per game in his four games prior to last week’s 5.8 total against the REDBLACKS. With Keon Hatcher drawing more coverage, the middle of the field has become property of Hollins, who is only 100 yards from cracking the 1,000-yard barrier. Don’t be shocked if he crosses it on Friday.

2) Tim White, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (18.4): The last time White faced the Argos, he finished with 26.9 fantasy points on Labour Day. He’s caught at least five receptions in six straight games and will continue to cash in on his league-leading 30 targets on passes 20 yards or longer.

3) Keon Hatcher, BC, $11,000 Salary (19.2): Even the elite can have a bad game, evidenced by the 3.0 FP Hatcher scored in Week 15. He’ll return to the beast that had averaged 23.4 fantasy points in his previous four outings.

4) Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $11,000 Salary (17.3): Fourth in the league with 95 targets, Begelton has pulled in a combined 20 passes in his last three games. He’s become the most consistent fantasy producer on a Stampeders team during one of its toughest seasons in years.

5) Austin Mack, Montreal, $12,000 Salary (16.2): Excluding his Week 14 ejection, Mack has scored at least 10.0 fantasy points in all but one game this season. Mack has been targeted a combined 36 times over the past three games and will continue to be heavily targeted in a must-win matchup at Calgary on Saturday.

6) Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $8,500 Salary (12.7): Coming off a 19.4 FP performance against BC, Hardy should crack at least 15 FP for the third time this season when he draws a Roughriders defence that has allowed 9.2 yards per pass and 21 passing majors.

7) Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (13.0): Bank on Lewis being targeted more than he has been since the start of the Tre Ford era. He has yet to be targeted more than nine times this season we feel changes drastically as the Elks are going to need to throw the ball to keep pace with the Lions.

8) DaVaris Daniels, Toronto, $10,000 Salary (14.4): Has the love between Daniels and Chad Kelly gone into the summer breeze? Daniels has been targeted just five times in the last two games, a distant memory from the three-week run he had from Weeks 10-13. We’re hoping the relationship is rekindled against Hamilton, against whom Daniels scored 14.7 FP on Labour Day.

9) Shawn Bane Jr., Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (11.2): Bane bounced from his mini funk with 22.7 FP in last week’s loss to the Elks. He’s due for a bigger outing, having failed to cross at least 47 receiving yards in each of his last four games.

10) Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (10.8): Like Bane, Emilus has found yards tough to come by as he has managed a combined 154 yards in the past three games. He’s a solid fantasy play against the REDBLACKS, who are giving up 325.8 passing yards per game.

11) Lucky Whitehead, BC, $7,500 Salary (13.2): The last two times he’s been targeted at least seven times, Whitehead has turned it into 23.2 FP and 20.7 FP. There’s something to be said about rolling the dice with a man nicknamed Lucky.

12) Terry Godwin, Hamilton, $9,000 Salary (13.0): Speaking of “streaky,” Godwin sandwiched a 3.0 FP Week 14 between a 23.0 FP (Week 13) and 16.1 FP (Week 15). The Argos pass defence gives us confidence he’ll be on the good side of streaky this week.

Defences

1) BC, $10,000 Salary (16.5): The number to watch for is 15; it’s the number of fantasy points the Lions have scored in each of their first two meetings against the Elks.

2) Toronto, $10,000 Salary (18.5): The closest fantasy users will get to a “dominant” unit, the Argos have forced a combined seven turnovers in the last three games while recording 13 sacks in the same span.

3) Calgary, $7,000 Salary (16.5): More of a reach if anything, the Stampeders have the fortune of facing an Alouettes offence that has scored a league-low 22 offensive touchdowns and is ranked eighth in net offence.

4) Ottawa, $8,000 Salary (11.5): The Riders-REDBLACKS clash is bound to be filled with the type of scoring that leads to defensive touchdowns, something Ottawa is quite familiar generating.