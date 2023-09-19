Lions sign American LB John Petrishen

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions signed American linebacker John Petrishen to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday

Petrishen (six-foot-one, 225 pounds) the native of Lower Burrell, PA signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and attended mini-camps with both the Bills and Washington Commanders.

After four years and two full seasons at Penn State, Petrishen transferred to the University of Pittsburgh from 2019-2021 and would register 88 total tackles (33 solo, 55 assisted),10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks across 33 games. As a senior, he had a team-leading three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown while earning an All-ACC Honourable Mention.

BC is coming off a win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at home in Week 15 and now prepares to face the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, September 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.