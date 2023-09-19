Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 19, 2023

Stamps, Als Injury Reports: Ka’Deem Carey limited on Tuesday

Brett Holmes/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (knee) started the week as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday while defensive backs Shaquille Richardson (knee) and Tre Roberson (not injury related) did not take part.

In Montreal, running back William Stanback (hand) practiced fully while offensive lineman Kristian Matte (knee) did not participate.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Ankle Limited
Julian Charles DB Knee Full
Michael Griffin DB Knee DNP
Tommylee Lewis WR Not Injury Related DNP
Dedrick Mills RB Head Full
Tre Odoms-Dukes WR Healthy Scratch Full
Shaquille Richardson DB Knee DNP
Tre Roberson DB Not Injury Related DNP
Darius Williams DB Shoulder Limited

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU  Game Status
William Stanback RB Hand Full
Marcus Valdez DL Ankle Limited
Kristian Matte OL Knee DNP
Avery Ellis DL Healthy Scratch Full

