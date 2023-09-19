Stamps, Als Injury Reports: Ka’Deem Carey limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (knee) started the week as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday while defensive backs Shaquille Richardson (knee) and Tre Roberson (not injury related) did not take part.

In Montreal, running back William Stanback (hand) practiced fully while offensive lineman Kristian Matte (knee) did not participate.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Ka’Deem Carey RB Ankle Limited Julian Charles DB Knee Full Michael Griffin DB Knee DNP Tommylee Lewis WR Not Injury Related DNP Dedrick Mills RB Head Full Tre Odoms-Dukes WR Healthy Scratch Full Shaquille Richardson DB Knee DNP Tre Roberson DB Not Injury Related DNP Darius Williams DB Shoulder Limited