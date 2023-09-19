Stamps, Als Injury Reports: Ka’Deem Carey limited on Tuesday

- News
TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.
In Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey (knee) started the week as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday while defensive backs Shaquille Richardson (knee) and Tre Roberson (not injury related) did not take part.
In Montreal, running back William Stanback (hand) practiced fully while offensive lineman Kristian Matte (knee) did not participate.
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Ka’Deem Carey
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Julian Charles
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Michael Griffin
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tommylee Lewis
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Dedrick Mills
|RB
|Head
|Full
|Tre Odoms-Dukes
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Shaquille Richardson
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tre Roberson
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Darius Williams
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|William Stanback
|RB
|Hand
|Full
|Marcus Valdez
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Kristian Matte
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Avery Ellis
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full