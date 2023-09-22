East-leading Argos seek season sweep over Ticats

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will meet for the fourth and final time during the regular season on Saturday night at BMO Field.

Toronto has won all three matchups so far and sit with a league-best 11-1 record.

Hamilton put together one of its most impressive performances last week as the team took down the West Division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers 29-23. Now they’ll try to slay the leaders of the East.

Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has the tough job of keeping his team motivated, given they locked up the East Division crown with their win over Montreal.

Quarterback Chad Kelly threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice when the teams met last in Week 13 in Hamilton. Defensive backs Javien Elliott and Stavros Katsantonis had those picks and once again will be lurking downfield looking to turn the tide of the game.

Katsantonis has been one of the league’s top defenders of late with interceptions in three straight games.

The Argos’ offence has been producing all season and is averaging 270 yards in the air. Receiver DaVaris Daniels leads the team with 689 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s one of many weapons at wideout, with Damonte Coxie also possessing the ability to make a significant difference.

What’s been just as impressive is the team’s supporting cast. Tommy Nield has had back-to-back strong games and David Ungerer can chip in when needed.

On the ground, it’s the fourth-ranked Argos’ run game going up against the seventh-ranked Ticats’ run defence. The combination of Kelly, AJ Ouellette and Andrew Harris carried the ball 19 times for 118 yards in their last meeting but their two main backs will sit out this time around. They’ll pass the rushing responsibilities to Deonta McMahon, Daniel Adeboboye and Javon Leake.

The Ticats’ front held top rusher Brady Oliveira to 46 yards last week, an effort that can’t go unnoticed if you’re the Argos. Up front they’ll be led by Tre’ Crawford and Casey Sayles on the defensive line and Jameer Thurman and Simoni Lawrence at linebacker.

Speaking of good running backs, James Butler has been impressive for the Black and Gold. With 82 yards and a touchdown against the Bombers last week, he’s tallied 818 yards on the season.

He’ll need to be on his game against an Argos’ front that’s holding opposing rushers to a league-low 73.4 yards per game. In their three previous wins against the Ticats, the Argos have held Butler to 63, 14 and 60 rushing yards.

Facing a familiar defence, Butler is hoping to use his previous experience to his advantage.

“It’s just a stingy defence that’s not going to give up much,” Butler told reporters.

“It’s about us executing and starting and playing fast. The last couple games we kind of let them get up on us, so we have to come out, execute, play fast, play our game and try to make them play left-handed.”

Argos’ defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade has been a force all season with nine sacks, while fellow lineman Brandon Barlow isn’t far behind with seven. Both will be required to keep tabs on Butler.

As pleased as the Ticats must be with their play at running back, their key to finding the end zone may be in the air, as the Argos are one of only two teams giving up over 300 passing yards per game.

Taylor Powell looks increasingly comfortable in the pocket and is spreading the football around to a group of talented receivers. Terry Godwin is pushing Tim White for the most targets each time out, which only enhances offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich’s air attack.

Argos’ defensive back Jamal Peters had his fourth interception against the Alouettes and Royce Metchie has provided consistency downfield all season. With Powell confident looking to his left and right, the pair should be ready to be busy.

With some momentum coming into the game, Ticats’ head coach Orlondo Steinauer believes his team will be up to the next challenge.

“Each game has its own meaning,” Steinauer told reporters.

“Their record is what it is for a reason. I think they’re very impressive on tape. They’ve been behind in football games and battled through. They’re very solid in three phases, they’ve scored in all three phases. It’s a game that’s going to be fun.”

The Argonauts already know they’ll host the Eastern Final in November but playing well heading into the post-season remains a priority.

Battling the Montreal Alouettes for second in the East Division and with the Als playing earlier in the day, the Ticats have to focus on what they can control on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN, while American and international viewers can tune in for the game on CFL+.

— With files from Argonauts.ca and Ticats.ca