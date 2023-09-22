Stampeders release receiver Markeith Ambles

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Markeith Ambles, the team announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old University of Houston alum saw action in four games with the Stampeders this season in his second stint with the Red and White, making 15 catches for 193 yards.

Ambles was signed by the Stampeders in early August after his release from the Toronto Argonauts. He did not play a game for the Argos this season.

Ambles set career highs across the board in 2022 while helping the Argos win the Grey Cup in his first season with Toronto, catching 72 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were good for second, third and tied for first respectively, on the team in 2022.

The Stampeders are on the field at McMahon Stadium on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET as they face the Montreal Alouettes.